Moorosi Tsiane

ALL roads lead to Bocheletsane, in Mantšonyane this Saturday for the Matekane Group of Companies (MGC) Sport Extravaganza.

Now in its second edition, the multi-sporting event will kick start with the Bocheletsane Cycling Tour from Maseru to Mantšonyane in the morning hours of the day.

The cycling tour will be followed by a cycling cross country in Mantšonyane and a pump track contest at Bocheletsane. This will be followed by a half marathon, which will start and end at Bocheletsane.

The biggest event of the day will be a football tournament that features four premier league teams namely; Bantu, Matlama, Linare and Lifofane.

The four teams will play in a knock out format with Lifofane kicking off the tourney against Linare while the second semifinal will see archrivals Matlama face Bantu. The final will be played later that day.

MGC digital marketing officer Mpoetsi Mohale Nkuebe said preparations were at an advanced stage.

“We are almost through with the preparations and are ready for Saturday,” Nkuebe said.

“The second activity of the day will be the Bocheletsane Marathon which has half marathon, a five kilometre race and a one-mile race.

“The last event will be the football tournament.”

Nkuebe said the games were MGC’s way of giving back to the community.

“The games are meant to give back to the community not only the Mantšonyane people but Basotho in general. Above all, we want to see the people from Mantšonyane benefiting from the initiative,” she said.

To avoid congestion, the tickets are already on sale at Computicket.

Nkuebe said the move has been necessitated by the need to ensure the safety of the people since they are anticipating huge numbers.

“To manage the numbers, we have decided to sell our tickets for M30 at Computicket outlets at Shoprite while another stall has been set up in Mantšonyane,” Nkuebe said.

The Soccer Spectacular winners will walk away M195 000 richer while the first runner-up will pocket M115 000. The third and fourth-placed sides will each pocket M85 000.

The winners in the half marathon in both the male and female categories will get M10 000 while the first and second runner-up getting M6 000 and M4 000 respectively.

Winners in the five-kilometer race will each take home M7 000 with first and second runners-up getting M5 000 and M2 500 respectively. In the one-mile race, the winners will get M4 000 while the second and third placed runners will get M2 500 and M2 000 respectively.