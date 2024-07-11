SLB awards M200k to two farmers 

Hopolang Mokhopi

IN its quest to uplift the agricultural sector, Standard Lesotho Bank (SLB) has awarded two farmers a total of M200,780 for their commitment to implementing good agricultural practices and food safety standards, thus improving their access to markets.

The recipients were Litsoa-Mobung Fresh Producer and Riverside Fresh Farm Producer, awarded M161,000 and M39,780 respectively.

The monetary prizes, issued on Monday in Maseru, were meant to support their progress in achieving Global G.A.P certification.

Global G.A.P. is a certified standards body which outlines international standards that act as a safeguard for food safety, workers’ health and safety, animal welfare, and environmental protection to ensure good agricultural practices.

SLB partnered with the United Nations Development Programme, Lesotho National Development Corporation (LNDC), and FinMak Trust to develop the Green Value Chains Project and the Local Supplier Development Programme (GVC-LSDP), through which these farmers were trained and rewarded.

The cash injection followed successful feedback on the two farmers’ assessments, enabling them to prepare for the implementation of good agricultural practices and food safety standards to enhance market access.

The cash prizes were intended to boost their productivity, sustainability, and overall farm management.

In her remarks, the LNDC’s trade promotion officer, Makananelo Chefa, said the cheques would support farm accreditation and certification. She said one recipient was already exporting to the South African market, while the other supplies KFC locally.

“The project aims to build the capacity and resilience of the local agricultural industry through sustainable production, processing, and marketing….,” Ms Chefa said.

She said the GVC-LSDP was piloted in 2021, providing capacity building to 50 farm assurers on adopting and implementing Global G.A.P and food safety standards. This effort aims to enhance the competitiveness of priority agricultural value chains.

“The trained farm assurers assessed farms, guided farmers in implementing good farming practices, adhered to food safety standards, and recommended certification for eligible farms,” she said.

She noted that 120 farms signed up for the project, with 63 (horticultural and livestock) under acceleration and mentorship programs assessed for compliance with Global G.A.P standards. In 2023, a mentorship program identified 27 farmers following a credit readiness assessment. This program included training in business planning, financial management, record-keeping, marketing, and entrepreneurship.

Head of business and commercial banking, Keketso Makara, praised the awardees for their stellar performance.

On behalf of the beneficiaries, Riverside Fresh Farm producer, Malerato Khoeli, expressed gratitude to LNDC, UNDP, Standard Lesotho Bank, and FinMak Trust. She acknowledged the project’s role in helping them venture into farming, which has enabled them to put food on the table. Ms Khoeli also highlighted the assistance from farm assurers in record-keeping, business planning, securing commercial loans, and developing financial proposals, saying, “We are so thankful”.