LMPS optimistic of win over Bantu

THE Lesotho Mounted Police Service (LMPS) is hoping to continue with its winning streak when it takes on Bantu this Saturday in a Vodacom Premier League match at Ratjomose Ground.

Simunye goes into the match after collecting six points in two matches since the league resumed three weeks ago from the long Covid-19 break.

LMPS goes into the match following their 2-1 win over Sefotha-fotha while Bantu suffered a 1-0 defeat over LDF last weekend.

The police outfit mentor Seephephe Matete told the Lesotho Times that they know Bantu are going to be a difficult opponent to beat but they are ready for the challenge.

“They have been having some internal problems I am aware and they lost their match last weekend.

“They are a big team which we respect and they are coming wounded we need to be more careful as they will be fighting to bounce back,” said Matete.

Matete added that they are still in a regrouping process and they are not yet where he wants them to be.

“We are still in a recuperating phase, identifying our strengths which will help us to protect our weaknesses so it is not just going to be easy. The other factor is the upfront, we are not solid because of unavailability of striker (Monyatheli Ntobo) who will return in January. For us to be able to be consistent we need to have a stable team.

“We have a solid defense and midfield, so we are still trying to find an attacker then we will be set,” Matete said.

Bantu coach Bob Mafoso who was absent in their last weekend loss against LDF admitted that his team is facing some challenges but said they have quality players for the games.

“Last weekend loss, was the second in a row because we had previously lost to Lifofane. It is worrying because one cannot really tell whether we are going through a rough patch just like any other team or our problems are a result of bad organisation. In the Lifofane match we arrived 15 minutes before kick-off and we went on to lose the match and now our team has only 11 in field players practicing as some have left due to different reasons,” Mafoso said.

He said that LDF and LMPs are one of the stable teams in the league.

“LMPS, like LDF is one of the teams which are stable in terms of playing personnel.

“We do not have numbers in terms of playing personnel but we have a quality so we will go into the match to fight,” said Mafoso.

In other league matches log leaders Matlama will take on Kick4Life in a first match of a double header set for LCS Ground where the second match will see LCS hosting LDF.