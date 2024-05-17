Saturday, May 18, 2024

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home Sport LOC to compete at Botswana tourney 
Sport

LOC to compete at Botswana tourney 

by Lesotho Times
written by Lesotho Times 0 comment

Leemisa Thuseho 

LEPERENG Olympafrica Center (LOC) women’s volleyball club will compete at the universities’ international invitational tournament in Botswana. 

Organised by the Botswana Volleyball Federation (BVF) and the Washington-based Howard University women’s volleyball team, the games will be held from 17 to 21 May 2024 in Gaborone, Botswana. 

The games are part of the Howard University women’s volleyball team foreign tour to Botswana. 

Apart from LOC, the American college’s volleyball team will lock horns with university teams from Botswana, Namibia, and Zambia. 

Despite being a non-university team, LOC coach Khotso Mahloko said they had earned the invitation as Lesotho’s current best performers. 

LOC are the Lesotho Volleyball Association (LVA) National League defending champions after winning the title last year. 

Mahloko said their invitation was mainly based on their commendable performance during the African Volleyball Zone VI Clubs Championship tournament held from 7 to 17 December 2023 in Thaba Bosiu, Maseru. 

Out of 22 teams from member countries like Mozambique, Botswana, Zambia, South Africa, eSwatini, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Malawi and Lesotho, LOC Ladies finished in seventh position in the overall standings. 

He said they felt honoured to be invited to the tournament. They were already knocking at doors of different companies and individuals begging for donations to make the trip a success. 

“The organisers will only provide accommodation and food, so we need assistance for transport, and food for players to eat on their way to and from Botswana,” Mahloko said. 

“Some promises have been made and we are hopeful that we will make it to Botswana.” 

Mahloko said the tournament was “too good to miss”. His players need that kind of international exposure to grow and market their talents on the international stage. 

 

Lesotho's widely read newspaper, published every Thursday and distributed throughout the country and in some parts of South Africa. Contact us today: News: editor@lestimes.co.ls Advertising: marketing@lestimes.co.ls Telephone: +266 2231 5356

You may also like

Members are Nedbank 8 champions 

Alliance high schools tournament looms 

Khatala turns focus to Nelson Mandela Bay Marathon 

VPL title contenders face tricky schedules 

Marathoners cry foul over delayed payments 

Mohapi plays down title hopes 

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

About Us

We’re a media company. We promise to tell you what’s new in the parts of modern life that matter. Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Ut elit tellus, luctus nec ullamcorper mattis, pulvinar dapibus leo. Sed consequat, leo eget bibendum sodales, augue velit.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin Instagram

Female sex workers continue facing discrimination

Recent Articles

Sex workers continue to face abuse and discrimination
Members are Nedbank 8 champions 
Alliance high schools tournament looms 

Featured

Female sex workers continue facing discrimination
Sex workers continue to face abuse and discrimination
Members are Nedbank 8 champions 
@2022 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed byu00a0PenciDesign