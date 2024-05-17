Members are Nedbank 8 champions 

Moroke Sekoboto

MAZENOD based side, Members, have been crowned champions of the 2024 A Division League Nedbank 8 Cup following their 4-2 victory over Kick4Life Juventude in the tournament’s final at Bambatha Tṧita Sports Arena over the weekend.

For being crowned champions, Members walked away with gold medals, a trophy and M35 000. Kick4Life Juventude were on the other hand, consoled with M30 000 and silver medals.

Members advanced to the final after edging Majantja 2-1 at the semi-finals on Saturday at the LCS Ground in Maseru.

As for Kick4Life Juventude, they defeated Maroala 2-nil to reach this year’s edition final that same Saturday at Bambatha Tṧita Sports Arena

Majantja redeemed themselves by winning 5-3 on penalties after playing to a 2-all draw against Maroala in the third-place play-off.

For winning the bronze, Majantja got M25 000 while Maroala earned M23 000 for finishing fourth.

Members did not only become the champions but also produced the top goal scorer, Tṧoarelo Hlalele with five goals. His pocketed M3 000.

Meanwhile, Paseka Maile of Kick4Life Juventude, was named player of the tournament, and awarded M3 000. Goalkeeper of the tournament was Thabo Kuleile who got M3 000.

Members coach, Lekhooa Tṧolo, told the Lesotho Times this week, that they were happy to win despite being the tournament’s underdogs. This is only their second season in the A Division League.

“We had set goals which we achieved and surpassed by winning the tournament….. We were the underdogs, so they didn’t know our strength,” Ts’olo said.

“We are very happy, motivated and proud especially after beating Majantja who are the current A Division League Southern Stream champions.

He said they were now aiming for premier league promotion next season. He said he was aware that some of their players might attract interest from top teams in the topflight.

“As we are now famous, many players may want to join us. Even sponsors may come. But we can’t rule out the fact that premier league clubs may also now be interested in getting our players,” Tṧolo said.

The tournament was sponsored by Nedbank Lesotho to the tune of M350 000.