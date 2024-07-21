PM declares national food insecurity disaster 

…as 700,000 Basotho face extreme hunger

Letsatsi Selikoe

PRIME Minister Sam Matekane has declared a national food insecurity disaster spanning eight months from July 2024 to March 2025.

According to Mr Matekane, it is estimated that no less than 700 000 Basotho face extreme hunger because of the severe El Nino drought, that has affected not only Lesotho’s agricultural sector but the rest of Southern African regional countries.

The number of Basotho facing hunger for the next eight months, is a significant increase from the 582,000 people affected in the 2022/2023 period.

It would require at least M1.2 billion to effectively address the food crisis, Mr Matekane said.

Mr Matekane recently made the national announcement in accordance with provisions of section 3 of the Disaster Management Act N0.2 of 1997.

“As a result of the El Nino droughts, it is projected that about 700,000 Basotho will need support to have food. Therefore, I declare a national food insecurity disaster effective from 12th July 2024 to 31st March 2025,” Mr Matekane said, in an official statement that he also read on national television.

“This is in accordance with the provisions of Section 3 of the Disaster Management Act N0.2 of 1997. I appeal for national, regional and international humanitarian intervention.”

That an estimated 700,000 Basotho needed support in accessing food was indicative of a dire situation that required urgent intervention, Mr Matekane said.

“The situation is critical, and we must take immediate action to alleviate the suffering of our people,” Mr Matekane said.

“We are appealing to national, regional, and international humanitarian organizations, as well as our friends and development partners, to join hands in this effort to support our citizens during this difficult time,” Mr Matekane said.

According to reports from the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), Lesotho was one of the countries most affected by the Southern African drought in 2020, with an estimated 600,000 people in need of food assistance.

The situation has only worsened since then, with the FAO reporting that 70 percent of Lesotho’s maize crop was affected in 2022.

The World Food Programme (WFP) has also sounded the alarm, stating that Lesotho is still recovering from the effects of the 2020 drought, with 40 percent of the country’s population (around 1.2 million people) affected by food insecurity.

The WFP has reported that over 250,000 people were “in need of emergency food assistance in 2020”.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has also warned that Lesotho is facing a drought-induced food crisis, with an estimated 1.2 million people in need of humanitarian assistance.

The agency has reported that over 70 percent of Lesotho’s agricultural land was affected by the drought, leading to significant crop losses and livestock deaths.

Meanwhile, Mr Matekane added that the Disaster Management Authority (DMA) would soon announce national initiatives to provide food assistance for a period of six months, neighbourhood projects for a year, and long-term plans to combat or subsidize the hunger crisis.

The government, Mr Matekane said, had estimated that approximately M1.2 billion maloti was required to address the crisis, money which was not immediately available.

While the PM said the government had set aside a significant portion of this amount, a figure which he did not reveal, international support will be crucial in helping to alleviate the suffering of those affected.

The declaration of a national food insecurity disaster highlights the severity of the situation and underscores the need for collective action.

Mr Matekane’s appeal for humanitarian intervention is a call to action for national and international organizations to join forces and support Lesotho’s efforts to mitigate the effects of the drought.

The consequences of food insecurity are far-reaching and devastating.

Malnutrition rates are expected to soar, leading to increased cases of stunted growth, weakened immune systems, and other related health issues.

The economic impact is also significant, as food insecurity can lead to reduced productivity, decreased economic activity, and increased poverty levels.

However, Lesotho’s premier remains optimistic about the government’s ability to respond to the crisis.

“We are committed to working tirelessly to address this crisis and ensure that our people have access to food and other essential services,” Mr Matekane said.

“As the country grapples with this crisis, collaboration between government agencies, humanitarian organizations, and international partners will be crucial in providing relief and support to those affected.

“The declaration of a national food insecurity disaster serves as a wake-up call for all stakeholders to join forces and work together towards finding sustainable solutions to this complex issue.”