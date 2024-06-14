Nedbank Lesotho launches lucrative campaigns 

Letsatsi Selikoe

BANKING powerhouse, Nedbank Lesotho, has unveiled two “exciting” campaigns directed at its personal banking clients, schools as well as promoting domestic tourism.

It has pledged M200 000 for these campaigns which are part of the bank’s events to celebrate 200 years of the Basotho nation’s existence.

The bank is offering a range of prizes and incentives for customers who are clients of the “green bank” whilst also supporting sustainable initiatives.

These include tourism getaway prizes, a solar power plant for a winning school and several prizes for students paying their school fees via Nedbank.

The first campaign, aimed at personal banking clients, is designed to encourage individuals to bank with Nedbank and promote domestic tourism.

As part of this initiative launched yesterday in Maseru, the bank has partnered with the Lesotho Tourism Development Corporation (LTDC) to promote the country’s attractions and experiences by gifting get away vouchers to clients to explore the country.

“We believe that a nation that knows its home is a nation better placed to protect it and even sell it as a visitor’s paradise,” said Sekonyela Matamane, the Head of Marketing and Communications at Nedbank Lesotho.

Speaking on behalf of the LTDC, Head of Strategic Marketing, Tebello Thoola, said his organisation was working diligently to establish a unique platform for the private sector to benefit from tourism.

“The goal is not only to attract international tourists in large numbers, but also to generate more revenues and create job opportunities for locals, ultimately contributing to poverty alleviation. Moreover, the focus is on domestic tourism, as the Corporation believes that Basotho themselves should be aware of their country’s beauty and become ambassadors for it outside,” Mr Thoola said.

The second campaign, which is intended for schools, is focused on promoting renewable energy solutions.

The bank is offering a solar energy solution with full installation and training to one school, which will be selected through a competition.

The winning school will also have the opportunity to select a second school in their region to receive a similar gift.

The renewable energy solution aims to promote energy efficiency in daily operations, reducing the school’s reliance on non-renewable energy sources.

This initiative aligns with Nedbank Lesotho’s commitment to sustainability and protecting the planet for future generations.

Individual students who use Nedbank Lesotho to pay school fees, will also have a chance to win prizes as part of the campaign.

The launch of these campaigns was an exciting development for Nedbank Lesotho and its customers, Mr Matamane said.

“By promoting sustainable banking practices and supporting local schools, the bank is demonstrating its commitment to making a positive impact on the community.

“We believe that by working together, we can make a difference in the lives of our customers and the communities we serve,” added Mr Matamane.

For more information on these campaigns and how to participate, customers are urged to keep an eye on Nedbank social media platforms and the Nedbank website.