OAC volleyball ranks 7th in Africa

AFTER their impressive run at the just ended Confederation of African Volleyball (CAVB) Zone VI club championships, Lepereng OlympAfrica Centre volleyball club have now shot to seventh position in Africa’s female club rankings.

Lepereng OlympAfrica Centre coordinator, Khotso Mahloko, said the club had performed well despite being knocked out in the quarterfinals of the tournament which ran from 7 to 17 December 2023 at Thaba Bosiu, Maseru.

The team, which participated at the tournament for the first time, was knocked out in the quarterfinals last Friday by the competition’s eventual winners, UPM Maputo of Mozambique.

Green Buffalos of Zambia won the male category of the tourney.

Mahloko said her girls had done their best considering that this was their first time playing on such a big stage.

“This team gave an impressive performance which we are satisfied with. We got knocked out by the immediate champions so we cannot complain but ranking seventh in our debut tournament really means a lot to us,” Mahloko said.

Mahloko blamed lack of experience and poor preparations for her girls failing to pull through to the finals, but said it was a learning curve.

“I really cannot complain much because like I have said, this was our first time participating with this team on such a big stage. So, lack of experience and exposure for our girls worked against us. They are still young because the oldest in the team is 20 years old,” Mahloko said.

“So, at times they failed to manage the pressure that came with playing in such a big stage. I think other teams were also much more prepared than us, but it was a learning curve for us and for the girls.”

Mahloko said they would sit down to introspect after the festive break as they were already making plans for next year’s edition in Botswana.

“We will have to sit down and do some introspection just to assess areas where we must improve. Our eyes are already on next year’s edition scheduled for Botswana. We should also start sourcing for funds which will help us to prepare much better…. We should play as many international matches as we can in the new year,” Mahloko said.

Meanwhile, Lesotho Volleyball Association (LVA) president, Lehlohonolo Ncheke, said the games were a success and everything went as they had planned.

“We are happy with how everything went, the games were a success and as LVA, we are very happy to have shown the world that we are capable of hosting big events,” Ncheke said.

He said for the longest time, LVA used to do things without planning but that they had decided “to do things differently which seems to be working for us”.

Redskins and LMPS finished on position 19 and 20 respectively in the female category while in males’ category, Red Skins finished 12th with LDF getting 16th position. LMPS finished on 20th position.

Commenting on their performance Ncheke said:“It was always going to be difficult for our teams because you will recall that due to our squabbles within LVA, there were no volleyball activities between September last year until May 2023.

“Other teams were a bit ahead of us and volleyball has changed but it was a learning curve for us……”