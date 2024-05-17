Alliance high schools tournament looms 

Leemisa Thuseho

FOR the third time in a row, Alliance Insurance Company will host the annual high school soccer tournament dubbed the Alliance High School Soccer Tournament.

Alliance Insurance company will convene the tournament in conjunction with the Lesotho Institute Schools Association (LISA).

The tournament will see high school male soccer teams from Leribe, Berea, Maseru and Mafeteng fighting for the title.

Each district will start by having its own tournament to produce a winner who will represent it in the finals. Thus, only four teams will play in the finals, one from each district.

The finals will be held in Maseru in July or August. Dates and venues are yet to be confirmed.

Mafeteng will host its tournament on Friday at Leshoboro Stadium while the other districts will have theirs on Sunday.

Berea’s tournament will be at Lioli Ground while that of Leribe district will be at Joy To The World High School Ground. Maseru’s tournament will be at the LCS Ground.

This is the third edition of the event after its inception in 2022.

Alliance has injected a total of M250 000 into the tournament which will be used for event administration, organization, prizes and playing kits.

Announcing the tournament in Maseru this week Alliance’s Head of Group Marketing and Corporate Communications, ‘Makeabetsoe Mabaleha, said the tournament aimed to reignite the love of sport amongst school pupils and instil in them the values of teamwork, and perseverance. The tournament was also aimed at developing the next generation of soccer players.

“We continue to promote and be involved in the hope that premier league teams, will scout for new talent through this tournament, and give pupils a ray of hope in the field.”

LISA president, Teboho Pholo, said through the partnership, Alliance and LISA strove to showcase talent at grassroots level. Their hope is that senior teams in the country will use the tournament to scout for talent.

“We thank Alliance for the partnership. We are in the third year and the impact of the tournament is notable.

“A number of players who are products of this tournament are already playing at premier league level. I can make an example of Matlama FC second choice goalkeeper Leluma Mofoka.”

He made a call for Basotho to support Alliance to enable the insurance company to keep making positive corporate social investments in the country.

The tournament winner will pocket M7 500 while the runners-up will get M5 000.

The third placed team will get M3 000 while the fourth placed team will be consoled with M1000.

Last year the tournament was won by Christ The King High School. St Rose High School were the champions in 2022.