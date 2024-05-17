Saturday, May 18, 2024

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home Sport Alliance high schools tournament looms 
Sport

Alliance high schools tournament looms 

by Lesotho Times
written by Lesotho Times 0 comment

Leemisa Thuseho 

FOR the third time in a row, Alliance Insurance Company will host the annual high school soccer tournament dubbed the Alliance High School Soccer Tournament. 

 Alliance Insurance company will convene the tournament in conjunction with the Lesotho Institute Schools Association (LISA). 

The tournament will see high school male soccer teams from Leribe, Berea, Maseru and Mafeteng fighting for the title. 

Each district will start by having its own tournament to produce a winner who will represent it in the finals. Thus, only four teams will play in the finals, one from each district. 

 The finals will be held in Maseru in July or August. Dates and venues are yet to be confirmed. 

Mafeteng will host its tournament on Friday at Leshoboro Stadium while the other districts will have theirs on Sunday. 

Berea’s tournament will be at Lioli Ground while that of Leribe district will be at Joy To The World High School Ground. Maseru’s tournament will be at the LCS Ground. 

This is the third edition of the event after its inception in 2022. 

Alliance has injected a total of M250 000 into the tournament which will be used for event administration, organization, prizes and playing kits. 

Announcing the tournament in Maseru this week Alliance’s Head of Group Marketing and Corporate Communications, ‘Makeabetsoe Mabaleha, said the tournament aimed to reignite the love of sport amongst school pupils and instil in them the values of teamwork, and perseverance. The tournament was also aimed at developing the next generation of soccer players. 

“We continue to promote and be involved in the hope that premier league teams, will scout for new talent through this tournament, and give pupils a ray of hope in the field.” 

LISA president, Teboho Pholo, said through the partnership, Alliance and LISA strove to showcase talent at grassroots level. Their hope is that senior teams in the country will use the tournament to  scout for talent. 

“We thank Alliance for the partnership. We are in the third year and the impact of the tournament is notable. 

“A number of players who are products of this tournament are already playing at premier league level. I can make an example of Matlama FC second choice goalkeeper Leluma Mofoka.” 

He made a call for Basotho to support Alliance to enable the insurance company to keep making positive corporate social investments in the country. 

The tournament winner will pocket M7 500 while the runners-up will get M5 000. 

The third placed team will get M3 000 while the fourth placed team will be consoled with M1000. 

Last year the tournament was won by Christ The King High School. St Rose High School were the champions in 2022. 

 

Lesotho's widely read newspaper, published every Thursday and distributed throughout the country and in some parts of South Africa. Contact us today: News: editor@lestimes.co.ls Advertising: marketing@lestimes.co.ls Telephone: +266 2231 5356

You may also like

Members are Nedbank 8 champions 

LOC to compete at Botswana tourney 

Khatala turns focus to Nelson Mandela Bay Marathon 

VPL title contenders face tricky schedules 

Marathoners cry foul over delayed payments 

Mohapi plays down title hopes 

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

About Us

We’re a media company. We promise to tell you what’s new in the parts of modern life that matter. Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Ut elit tellus, luctus nec ullamcorper mattis, pulvinar dapibus leo. Sed consequat, leo eget bibendum sodales, augue velit.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin Instagram

Female sex workers continue facing discrimination

Recent Articles

Sex workers continue to face abuse and discrimination
Members are Nedbank 8 champions 
Alliance high schools tournament looms 

Featured

Female sex workers continue facing discrimination
Sex workers continue to face abuse and discrimination
Members are Nedbank 8 champions 
@2022 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed byu00a0PenciDesign