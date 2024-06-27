King unveils heritage wall for bicentenary celebrations 

Moroke Sekoboto

THEIR Majesties King Letsie III and Queen ‘Masenate, have officially unveiled the Pioneer Mall Heritage Wall, dedicated to marking the Basotho nation’s 200 years of existence.

Lesotho is marking the bicentenary festivities this year.

The Pioneer Mall Heritage Wall is a rotating display depicting significant historical moments and milestones of the Basotho nation from formation to date.

It is installed at the Pioneer Mall to celebrate, preserve and honour Lesotho’s cultural diversity and history.

The Heritage Wall project is a collaboration between Moruo Developments, the owners of Pioneer Mall and the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, Sports and Culture.

The wall showcases significant historical information spanning the two centuries since the Basotho nation’s founding in 1824 by King Moshoeshoe I.

The unveiling of the wall is also a build-up to significant bicentenary events slated for October 2024 when Lesotho also celebrates 60 years as an independent nation.

King Moshoeshoe I founded Lesotho in 1824, resulting in the unity of several tribes and clans under one King.

However, in 1868 overwhelmed by the Boers who were vying for his land, King Moshoeshoe I sought protection from Queen Victoria of Britain, effectively making Lesotho a British protectorate. The country would regain its independence about a century later in October 1966.

Speaking at the event, His Majesty said the unveiling of the wall was significant moment as it marked “a profound phase in the Basotho nation’s journey of growth”.

According to His Majesty, the story of the Basotho people was one of resilience, unity, diplomatic tact and unwavering determination to “retain our collective ideals even against insurmountable odds”.

“Since our founding by the visionary King Moshoeshoe I in the early1820s, we have navigated countless challenges, preserving our culture, values, and identity. Our journey has been marked by our ability to stand together, overcoming adversity with strength and grace for two centuries now,” the King said.

“The Pioneer Mall Heritage Wall is a testament to this enduring spirit, encapsulating the essence of our shared heritage and the milestones that have shaped our nation over time. This remarkable project, is a collaboration between Moruo Developments and the government of Lesotho through the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, Sports and Culture, together with remarkable creativity and dedication of all the individuals involved.

“It is a shining example of what can be achieved when corporate citizens and government entities work hand in hand for the greater good.”

The King further commended Moruo Developments for their commitment to honouring Basotho heritage and for the ministry in making the project a reality.

“Your combined efforts have created a legacy that will educate, inspire, and unite us all, not only during the ongoing

bicentenary celebrations, but for many years to come,” the King said.

He added that the impact of the exhibition extended far beyond its physical presence.

“For the estimated 500,000 to 570,000 visitors who pass through Pioneer Mall each month, the Heritage Wall

will serve as a beacon of knowledge and pride. It will instil in our children a deep understanding and appreciation of their roots, ensuring that the legacy of our forebearers is passed down through generations,” he said.

“As we stand before this magnificent wall, I call upon all Basotho to embrace the responsibility of preserving our heritage. Let us take inspiration from the example set by

Pioneer Mall and commit ourselves to safeguarding our culture at every level of society.

“Whether through education, storytelling, artistic expressions, or community initiatives we each have a role to play in ensuring that our rich history continues to thrive and to inspire others.”

The King then invited attendees to explore the Heritage Wall, urging them to each take a moment to scan through the beautifully curated monument, and immerse themselves in the stories, reflecting on the remarkable journey of the Basotho people.

The wall, the King added, should be a source of inspiration and pride, reminding Basotho of all of the strength, unity, and resilience that defined them, across the greater Southern African sub- continent, and elsewhere in the world.

For his part Moruo Developments chairman, Sebehela Selepe, said the unveiling should mark a significant milestone in the history of Pioneer Mall and the cultural heritage of beloved Lesotho.

“We are gathered here today to witness the culmination of a project that has been over a year in the making. The idea for the Heritage Wall emanated from the overwhelming interest and passion demonstrated by the public and our talented artists, when we called for submissions of artworks in celebration of His Majesty King Letsie III’s 60th Birthday and the Silver Jubilee of his ascendance to the Lesotho throne in mid-2023,” Mr Selepe said.

“The response was truly inspiring and sparked a new vision for us at Pioneer Mall. This, coupled with the need for bicentennial celebrations of the Basotho nation, led to the crystallisation of the development of the Heritage Wall.

Mr Selepe also said the Heritage Wall will serve as a reflection of Basotho cultural wealth, and for those visiting Lesotho, “this will be a place to learn about Basotho rich history and unique culture”.