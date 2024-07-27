as another ghastly famo killing makes headlines

journalist caught in the crossfire

Mohloai Mpesi

The army has expressed frustration over members of the armed forces who continue to “protect and give information” to infamous famo gangsters.

The tough-talking deputy army commander, Major General Matela Matobakele, told the Lesotho Times yesterday that the army’s efforts to eradicate the rampant killings that have crippled the entire nation were being hindered by security agencies members colluding with famo gangs.

His statement follows another vicious famo-related double murder that made headlines this past weekend, wherein renowned famo musician Khopolo “Lisuoa” Khuluoe and local radio presenter Pulane Macheli were fatally shot at Masowe I, Maseru.

Lesotho Mounted Police Services (LMPS) spokesperson, Senior Superintendent Kabelo Halahala, informed the media on Tuesday that Khopolo and Ms Macheli were shot on Sunday night.

“They were four in the vehicle when four unknown men disembarked a 4×4 vehicle and started spraying bullets at the car. As a result, two individuals sustained injuries while Khopolo and Ms Macheli did not survive the shooting,” explained SSP Halahala.

The other two are a 36-year-old man from Ribaneng and a 27-year-old woman from Masowe I.

“Reports indicate that on July 20, 2024, between 9pm and 10pm, the two deceased, along with a man from Ribaneng, were parking a car at Masowe I on a road leading to Tsoapo-Le-Bolila, waiting for the 27-year-old woman whom they had come to pick up. They telephoned her to come to the vehicle. After she got into the car, a 4×4 vehicle parked at a distance rushed at high speed towards them, and four men got out and started shooting at the vehicle carrying the victims. The police investigations are ongoing,” he said.

The police collected 9mm pistol bullet shells at the scene, he added.

The duo was killed while on a mission to foster peace and unity among famo musicians. As part of their efforts, Khopolo had joined forces with others to compose a peace advocacy song, which they performed at the recent National Prayer Day event held at Leshoboro Stadium in Mafeteng.

Khopolo was joined by famo musicians such as Lebohang Pita (Sephaka), Tṧeliso Rabolou (Lelakabe), Moeketsane Rabolou (Target), Mahali Khuluoe (Khopolo’s daughter), Tumelo Khesa (Lanka), Tṧepiso Janki (Malofa), Thetso Moiloa, Motena Molato (Tekano), and Ms Macheli.

Addressing attendees at the National Prayer Day, Khopolo said he and Ms Macheli developed the idea to unite famo musicians to build peace.

“I thank these musicians; they are not my children, and they are not afraid of me, but I approached them, and they agreed, and we ended up making a song together. Some of them could not be reached, but we will keep on trying,” he said.

Ms Macheli said their plan was to unite all musicians to build peace and unity.

“We are tired of the continuous spilling of blood day in and day out. We are tired that we can’t sleep freely, scared for our lives of what would happen to us. We appeal to everyone to help us in this journey because there is a long journey ahead,” she said.

Unfortunately, their mission was cut short on Sunday.

Speaking with the Lesotho Times yesterday, Maj-Gen Matela Matobakele said the challenge of combating the skyrocketing murders in the country was exacerbated by security agency members who were part of the famo gangsters.

“The other challenge is that these people have security agencies in their midst. It has been claimed that soldiers are part of them, although I don’t believe it because I have always asked people to name a soldier who is part of those people. I have not been given a name until now. But in other security agencies, yes, they are there, and they are known. They escort them and associate with them. These people cross over the rivers, so we can’t predict where they will be crossing when they come to Lesotho. They don’t cross at the border gates.”

He lamented that the courts were not imposing heavy sentences to deter the perpetrators from their vicious activities.

“The courts are not serious about them. We do arrest others, but the courts are not serious. They don’t sentence them. These people can repent only when the sentences are heavy,” he said.

He said the public was reluctant to provide information relating to famo gangs to the army.

“The other challenge is that the public hides them. They know who they are because when they arrive in the country, they will always have somewhere to sleep, but people don’t report them. It is only after they have killed one’s neighbour that they start talking that they saw them when they leave. I don’t know how we will deal with it because the nation does not want to give us intelligence.

“They always have somewhere to stay when they come to Lesotho. We are not being told,” he said, adding that the NSS was supposed to spy and know the whereabouts of the perpetrators in neighbouring South Africa.

“This issue of South Africa needs NSS because it requires spies…..,” he said.

However, Acting National Security Services (NSS) head Lebohang Mafisa told the Lesotho Times yesterday that matters relating to people entering the country and committing crimes like famo gang activities fell under police jurisdiction, not NSS.

“Our (security agencies) work has three layers: it is the territorial integrity, which is to protect the nation’s boundaries or borders; law and order; and then national security or state security. So, this specific issue is still at the level of law and order, meaning the police can be better placed to answer. It is not my territory,” Mr Mafisa said.