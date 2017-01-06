Mochoboroane forms new party

’Marafaele Mohloboli

SELIBE Mochoboroane’s newly-minted Movement for Economic Change (MEC) has already struck an alliance with the Majalefa Movement which also recently morphed into a fully-fledged political party.

Speculation had been rife Mr Mochoboroane, who was suspended as Lesotho Congress for Democracy (LCD) secretary-general on Tuesday, would jump ship and launch the MEC, whose symbols were already awash on social media.

In an interview with the Lesotho Times earlier this week, Mr Mochoboroane said he would launch a new party as soon as he had resigned from the LCD.

“As soon as I have tendered my resignation to the LCD National Executive Committee, which will be sometime towards the end of the week, I will let you know about all the other details. All I can say for now is that yes there will be a new formation,” he said.

Meanwhile, Majalefa Movement founding member Ramahooana Matlosa directed the Lesotho Times to the party’s Facebook page where he had announced the alliance with the MEC.

“Essentially, Majalefa has forged a strategic alliance with the MEC based on mutuality, synergy, economic interests and fundamentals. The symbiotic alliance is based on akin aspirations, goals and the betterment of Lesotho. Both entities retain their independence, identity and autonomy,” he said on the Facebook post.

“It is about time that Basotho youth realise the impact of politics on the economy. We can’t afford to remain apolitical and apathetic. We need a new brand of politics.”

Mr Ramahooana also posted Mr Mochoboroane’s picture against a background of orange, which is one of the party’s colours and introduced him as the new leader of the MEC.

“He is young, fresh, dynamic, innovative and unconventional and he represents enthusiasm, fascination, happiness, creativity, determination, attraction, success, encouragement, and stimulation.”

Commenting on the development, LCD spokesperson Teboho Sekata said they were yet to receive a resignation letter from Mr Mochoboroane even though they had expelled him.

“We have all agreed in our emergency special indaba that was called earlier today (yesterday) that according to section 12.4 of our constitution the Secretary General should be barred from executing all his duties until he has come before us as the NEC to explain himself,” he said.