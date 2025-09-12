Vodacom donates M300k to St Bernadette 

Hopolang Mokhopi

THE Vodacom Lesotho Foundation (VLF) has reinforced its commitment to inclusive education with a M300,000 donation to the St Bernadette Resource Centre for the Blind (RCB).

The hand-over ceremony, held yesterday at the Centre, marks the latest phase of a multi-year partnership launched in 2022, in line with VLF’s Education, Access and Inclusion pillars.

The funding comes at a critical time, as the Centre continues to grapple with operational challenges worsened by the economic effects of COVID-19.

Speaking at the ceremony, Principal ’Mamoliehi Tamako, highlighted the Centre’s holistic educational model, which serves visually impaired learners aged six to eighteen. Lessons include Braille, aligned with the national curriculum, as well as life skills, rehabilitation, and mobility training.

One of the beneficiaries, learner Seeiso Motsamai, described the support as “breathing hope into the students’ futures”.

St Bernadette’s Board Chairperson, Zwelithini Cekwane, said the Vodacom partnership had been crucial in keeping the institution on a sustainable path. He also thanked the Ministry of Education, donors and the community for their ongoing support.

The Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Education and Training, Ratšiu Majara, commended the initiative, noting the importance of collective responsibility to ensure every Mosotho child accesses quality education. He said Vodacom’s support complemented government’s efforts, which include annual subventions and plans to expand resource centres across the country.

Over the years, St Bernadette RCB has produced more than 20 alumni who have advanced to tertiary education and now contribute to the economy. Learners also participate in regional and international sporting events, while agriculture and livestock projects help instil entrepreneurial skills.

However, the Centre continues to face pressing challenges, including overcrowded classrooms, lack of sports facilities and deteriorating infrastructure, which limit its capacity to provide a fully rounded education.

VLF has pledged an additional M900,000 over the next three years, underscoring its intent to strengthen inclusive education models and deliver lasting social impact in Lesotho.