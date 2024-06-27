Lerotholi Polytechnic subsidizes tuition fees 

Mathatisi Sebusi

In an effort to increase access to education for Basotho, Lerotholi Polytechnic (LP) has announced a new tuition fee subsidy programme starting this academic year for students who self-sponsor their education.

The initiative follows the finalization of the institution’s new degree programs to commence in the 2024/2025 academic year.

The National Manpower Development Secretariat (NMDS) has agreed to sponsor only 48 percent of the students expected to enrol in these degree programs.

Lerotholi Polytechnic Rector, Sepiriti Tlali, told the media yesterday that while they had hoped the NMDS would sponsor 250 students in the degree programs, they were informed that the NMDS could only afford to sponsor 120 students, with 30 students per program.

The new degree programs starting in the 2024/2025 academic year include:

Bachelor of Engineering in Irrigation and Drainage

Bachelor of Technology in Computer Engineering

Bachelor of Engineering Technology in Electronics and Telecommunications

Bachelor of Engineering Technology in Power Systems

Mr. Tlali stated that, as a result, the institution had decided to subsidize tuition fees by 20 percent, 15 percent, and 10 percent depending on when each student pay their fees. This subsidy aims to ensure that students who do not receive financial assistance from the NMDS can still pursue their studies.

Additionally, top-achieving students will be granted a 10 percent tuition subsidy at the end of any academic year, in accordance with LP General Academic Regulations of 2021.

“Students who enrol for the full year and pay their fees in full on or before the first day of registration, or within 90 calendar days from the first day of registration will receive 20 percent funding from the institution as a subsidy towards their tuition fees,” Mr Tlali said.

“Students who enrol for full year and pay the fees in full within 150 calendar days from the first day of registration or before the last day of examinations for the first semester, whichever comes first, will receive 15 percent funding from the institution as a subsidy towards their tuition fees.”

Students who enrol for the full year and pay their fees in full within the academic year and make financial clearance not later than their sitting for the main examination of the second semester would also receive a 10 percent subsidy.

Mr Tladi however noted that the subsidy provision only applied to full time students. It did not apply to repeating students.