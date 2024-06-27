High maternal mortality rate worries PM 

Letsatsi Selikoe and Hopolang Mokhopi

MATERNAL mortality remains a key issue affecting women of reproductive ages across the African region. It remains a serious threat particularly in Lesotho.

Worst affected populations are those in Lesotho’s hard-to-reach areas due to the country’s mountainous terrain, which makes it impossible for women to seek maternal health services, in most cases for the entire duration of their pregnancies.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the maternal mortality ratio in Lesotho has worsened from 545 in 2000 to 566 in 2020. Maternal mortality in Lesotho is higher than its regional average. This means that for every 100,000 live births, there are 566 maternal deaths.

It was against this background, that Prime Minister Sam Matekane’s government took a decisive step towards revolutionizing the healthcare system, by opening a state-of-the-art Mother’s Home Lebakeng, a maternal facility in the Lebakeng region of Qacha’s Nek.

The facility is a laudable step towards combating the staggering maternal mortality rate that has long plagued especially communities in remote areas.

Mother’s Home Lebakeng, is a maternal health facility designed to bring quality healthcare services closer to the doorstep of pregnant women and new mothers there, making it a significant stride towards improving maternal healthcare.

In opening the facility, Mr Matekane, emphasized the importance of the initiative in addressing the pressing issue of maternal mortality in Africa.

The WHO has long highlighted the alarming rates of maternal mortality in Africa, largely due to lack of accessible healthcare facilities.

In many cases, women are forced to travel long distances to reach medical facilities, only to be delayed by poor road conditions, bad weather, and other obstacles that can prove fatal.

The WHO has recognized that bringing healthcare facilities closer to villages, is a critical step towards reducing maternal mortality rates.

In line with that WHO strategy, Lesotho partnered with Partners in Health (PIH) to establish Mother’s Home Lebakeng, a facility specifically designed to admit pregnant women awaiting labour. The home will reduce the risk of complications and ensure that they receive timely medical attention when needed.

Mr Matekane praised the efforts of all stakeholders involved in making the home project a reality. He particularly lauded PIH’s contribution.

“Today, we have taken a step forward in the health of our pregnant women and their newborn babies,” he said.

“We are proud to join global efforts to improve maternal healthcare, and we urge our community to protect this facility and ensure it serves its purpose.”

Notable guests attending the event included Chief Mojela Theko, Democratic Congress (DC)’s Lebakeng constituency legislator, Letsekang Moloi, and representatives from the Ministry of Health and Flying Doctors.

Mother’s Home Lebakeng is more than just a building but represents government’s commitment to prioritize the health and well-being of Lesotho’s most vulnerable populations, the PM said.

The facility is equipped with modern amenities and staffed by trained healthcare professionals, who will provide around-the-clock care to expectant mothers.

Mr Matekane called on the Lebakeng community to protect the facility, ensuring that it served its purpose.

“I thank (development) partners who always contribute to making Lesotho a better place, by among others putting infrastructure like this. This gift comes at an opportune time as we celebrate 200 years of existence as Basotho people,” Mr Matekane said.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) recently held a media capacity building workshop, targeted at bolstering the media’s understanding of and advocating Sexual and Reproductive Health Rights (SRHR).

It reflected on the 30 year progress since the 1994 International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD) and discussed a recent ICPD report on Sexual and Reproductive Health Rights.

The report reveal revealed 3 percent of 15-year-olds fell pregnant, followed by an alarming 40 percent of those under 9-year-olds in Lesotho.

ICPD’s ambitious goals include eliminating maternal deaths, unmet family planning needs, addressing gender based violence and HIV transmission.

It was at that media training session, that UNFPA’s Sexual and Reproductive Health Rights (SRHR) Coordinator, Blandinah Motaung, emphasized that Lesotho’s maternal mortality remained high due to inadequate maternal healthcare access.

According to Ms Motaung, Lesotho was ranked at number three on high maternal mortality in Africa and second in the SADC region.

“The first country with high maternal mortality is South Sudan, then Somalia followed by Lesotho.”

Ms Motaung attributed Lesotho’s high mortality rate to “Basotho women not usually receiving quality care” and “failure to seek proper care when pregnant”.

Ms Motaung said the key factor behind failure to seek proper care during pregnancy, was the affordability of health services and supplements.

She said it was unfortunate, that pregnant women who attended antenatal care, did not come early in their pregnancy, due to the deeply rooted culture of avoiding antenatal care.

Even when women attended antenatal care, 90 percent of them rarely followed guidelines, she said.