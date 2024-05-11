Vodacom launches car tracker 

Leemisa Thuseho

TELECOMMUNICATIONS giant, Vodacom Lesotho, has launched a car tracking service to help combat car theft incidents for its customers.

The product dubbed Connected Car, was developed in partnership with local technology company, Mafube ICT Solutions.

The launch was held at Lancer Inn, in Maseru this week.

Vodacom Manager – Enterprise Products and Services, Tlhaku Mokhethi, said the product was the first of its kind in Lesotho and aimed to provide safety, peace of mind, convenience, and connectivity for vehicles and fleet owners.

He said the product stood out for its innovative tracking technology that utilizes state-of-the-art tools to offer real-time monitoring and tracking of vehicles.

“Connected Car is a solution for automobiles that is equipped with internet connectivity. It includes various sensors, communication technologies that enable owners to monitor the location of their cars and driving habits among others,” Mr Mokhethi explained.

He said it also included services for recovering stolen vehicles, insurance certification upon installation, alert for detecting signal jammers, safety features for impact detection, notification for battery disconnection, access through web and app, real-time tracking and Wi-Fi connectivity.

The Executive Head of Vodacom Business, Lisemelo Ramafikeng, added that the product had three packages, being V6, V8, and V12, with each featuring exclusive features and different data allowances for Wi-Fi usage.

“We present three distinct packages – V6, V8, and V12, each featuring exclusive features and different data allowances for Wi-Fi usage.

“Whether you are a light user or someone who uses a lot of data, we have a package to cater to your needs,” Ms Ramafikeng said.

“This new offering solidifies our positioning as a leading technology company in the country and ensures that we always stay ahead of time with new and innovative products.”

For his part, Mafube ICT Solutions chief executive officer, Mollo Ramollo, said they were happy to have partnered with Vodacom Lesotho.

“We are a Basotho company and we thank Vodacom for its support to Basotho companies,” Ramollo said.

“The world today is in the fourth industrial revolution and Basotho can’t be left behind in this digital economy.”

Mafube offers comprehensive protection to enterprises that include identity and access management, infrastructure protection, data protection, thread and vulnerability management, vehicle tracking and recovering, and asset tracking and recovery.

He said Vodacom Lesotho and Mafube ICT Solutions were poised to revolutionise the automotive industry in the country, providing a comprehensive solution for vehicle owners.