Union vows to fight against discrimination of women

Letsatsi Selikoe

Lesotho’s workers joined the rest of the world in commemorating the annual May Day, also known as Workers Day. It is celebrated on 1 May every year in recognition of the struggles and achievements of the working class.

Dozens of workers gathered at a rally at Marabeng Park in Berea for a commemorative event convened by the National Clothing Textile and Allied Workers Union (NACTWU). They bemoaned the continuous struggle for better working conditions, fair wages, and improved labor laws in the key textiles sector.

The discrimination of women in the textiles and security industries, particularly regarding pregnancy and maternity leave, came under the spotlight at the NACTWU rally.

Women in these sectors take unpaid leave for six weeks before their due dates, unlike others granted full three months paid maternity leave.

With no maternity pay during those crucial weeks, women are forced to continue working for as long as possible, often putting both their health and that of their unborn children at risk.

One the NACTWU leaders, MacKenzie Moahloli, called for swift action to achieve equity in the treatment of women across all sectors of employment.

“We cannot continue to allow this injustice to persist. The government must act now to ensure that all women receive the same benefits and protection, regardless of the industry they are employed in or their positions,” Mr Moahloli told the Lesotho Times.

Mr Moahloli also highlighted the plight of workers at popular retail chain stores, whom he claimed had been unfairly dismissed for refusing to work on Good Friday and Easter Monday holidays of 2024.

“We will not stand idly by as corporations exploit our workers and disregard their rights to religious observance and fair treatment. This is a fight for the rights of all workers in Lesotho,” Mr Moahloli continued.

Comrade Limakatso Kaloko, a representative from Hippo Knitting and member of NACTWU, shared harrowing accounts of the mistreatment faced by female workers in her industry.

“We have witnessed firsthand the struggles our sisters face when they try to balance work with their health and the needs of their families. They are being asked to return to work before they’re ready (after giving birth)……This must stop,” Ms Kaloko said with a steely determination.

“The mistreatment doesn’t end there,” Ms Kaloko continued.

“These women are subjected to a grueling working environment that demands long hours, often with little to no breaks or respite.”

The pressure to perform under such conditions is immense, and it takes physical and emotional toll on women, she added.

“We are here to say that enough is enough. We are demanding change, not just for the women of Hippo Knitting, but for all working women in Lesotho,” Ms Kaloko said.

As the sun dipped below the horizon, the crowd dispersed, each member fortified with a renewed sense of purpose.

The NACTWU, resolute in its commitment to its causes, vowed to continue the fight for workers’ rights.

The union has already initiated legal proceedings against Lucky Manufacturing, where workers had allegedly been unfairly dismissed after requesting adequate training for their new roles.

However, because of disagreements in Lesotho’s labour union movement, it appears the different unions cannot convene one big event under a single umbrella body. Such disunity will hardly advance the rights of workers.