‘Unban famo groups’- Kabi 

Moroke Sekoboto

ALL Basotho Convention (ABC) leader, Nkaku Kabi, wants the government to immediately reverse its ban of famo groups, accused of fuelling spiralling violent crime across Lesotho.

But the government has hit back at Mr Kabi, accusing him of wanting the criminal gangs to be left unchecked because they bankroll his political party.

Government spokesman, Thabo Sekonyela, said Mr Kabi must be ashamed of himself for consorting with the criminal famo groups, blamed for the ubiquitous murders which have earned Lesotho the infamy of being Africa’s most homicidal nation, well above the many war-torn failed states dotted across the continent.

The government recently gazetted Legal Notice No. 40 of 2024 – in terms of the Internal Security (Declaration of Unlawful Organisations) – banning the famo gangs, their music and any activities seen as promoting their endeavours.

But Mr Kabi condemns the gazette as draconian. He wants it withdrawn in favour of finding other “better and effective” ways of fighting crime.

Prime Minister Sam Matekane’s government must rescind its whole ban on famo gang activities, but instead pursue individual criminal elements hiding within these groups, Mr Kabi said.

According to Mr Kabi, it is repressive of government to outlaw famo music as it is “intricately interwoven” with Basotho’s identity and culture.

Mr Kabi spoke at his party’s rally at Masianokeng in the Matala constituency in Maseru over the weekend. The rally was used to formally introduce the ABC’s recently elected national executive committee (NEC) members to party supporters.

According to the ABC leader, there were less repressive ways to address crime, starting with a clear and comprehensive policy aimed at uprooting the scourge. He did not explain why his party, which had been in government, before it was booted out in October 2022, had failed to come up with such a policy as crime had already taken root when the ABC returned to power in June 2017.

The government spokesperson, Mr Sekonyela, harshly berated Mr Kabi for his “irresponsible” utterings. He told the Lesotho Times this week the ABC leader was defending famo groups because he frolicked with them and enjoyed their financial support.

According to Mr Sekonyela, unlike Mr Kabi, premier Matekane’s government was not scared of the famo gangs. It would keep the ban in place to subdue their criminal activities.

Mr Kabi’s remarks came almost three weeks after Mr Matekane, announced that he had declared war on the famo gangs. Addressing his ruling Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) rally in Matlakeng constituency, the prime minister branded the famo gang members as terrorists destroying the country’s reputation in the eyes of the world.

Mr Matekane followed his threat to take stern action against the gangs with a formal gazette issued by Minister of Local Government, Chieftainship, Home Affairs and Police, Lebona Lephema, banning them completely.

The outlawed gangs are the ABC affiliated Terene ea Mokata-Lirope, Democratic Congress (DC) aligned Terene ea Chakela and Letlama (Seakhi) linked to the Lesotho Congress for Democracy (LCD). Also banned are Letlama le Lekhubelu, Liala Mabatha, Khang Kholo, Sephiri, Phula-Bobete, Parachuti, Tonado, Mahanapuso, Terata ea Hlaba, among others.

The government took the decisive decision after five family members of Fobane Village in Leribe District, were murdered in cold blood on 28 April 2024. The murders were revenge killings in an ongoing feud between rival famo gangs, the ABC-aligned Terene ea Mokata Lirope and Liala Mabatha.

More gruesome murders followed the Fobane incident prompting Lesotho Defence Force (LDF) deputy-commander, Matela Matobakele, to call for a state of emergency to enable the army to sweep across the country and crackdown on the gangs unhindered.

Mr Kabi nonetheless insists the blanket ban on the famo groups must be lifted.

“There is a recent gazette prohibiting us from listening to famo music, which is intricately intertwined with our culture and identity as Basotho. I advise government to cancel that gazette and devise a strategy to curb rampant crime,” Mr Kabi told party supporters.

“What government should be doing, is dealing with criminal elements parading themselves as famo group members. When I am told not to wear a blanket which is my national identity and culture, when I am told not to play Sanko or Famole (popular famo artistes), I am being forced to listen to foreign music. Please leave our culture and find other means of fighting skyrocketing murders.”

As Mr Kabi spoke, his ABC supporters cheered him on, ululating and whistling.

“We appeal to the government to protect the public against murders that are happening at an alarming rate and have now reached their zenith. The homicides are at their highest levels ever,” Mr Kabi said.

The ABC leader has openly consorted with famo gangs.

In June 2022, while addressing an ABC rally in Klerksdorp, South Africa, a place considered the Terene ea Mokata Lirope gang’s stronghold, Mr Kabi vowed to always stand by the gangs.

He assured one of the gang’s prominent leaders, Sarele “Lehlanya” Sello, that he would always support them as “advised” by ABC founding leader, Thomas Thabane. Mr Kabi said the gang had significantly supported the ABC at the polls by canvassing votes for the party.

Mr Kabi told the gang that: “Thabane has advised me to lean on you because you are loyal”.

Mr Kabi had also praised the gang for being “organised like a government and being generous too”.

“Morena Lehlanya, I have realised that Terene is like a government on its own, very strong and organised. You spend without any qualms, so much that even after spending, you’re left with more than what you spent. The unity and level of commitment demonstrated by members of Khosi Mokata’s Terene group, is impressive. Let us all hold hands to rebuild Lesotho,” Mr Kabi said at the time.

Mr Kabi would again in 2022, give foreign media a tongue lashing for reporting negatively about Terene ea Mokata gang.

This after Sowetan Live, BBC and Al-Jazeera, had extensively reported that zama-zamas (illegal gold miners) associated with Lesotho’s key political parties and in particular his ABC, were wreaking havoc throughout South Africa, committing heinous crimes and endangering communities hosting disused mines.

Furthermore, Mr Kabi would invite throngs of Terene ea Mokata Lirope gang members to ABC rallies in the run up to the October 2022 general elections, where they would hand out money to his supporters. They would also be given a platform to address ABC cadres.

The ABC first got entangled with the Terene gang when founding ABC leader Thabane, invited the group to join the party at its October 2006 formation. Mr Thabane enjoyed a close relationship for many years with the group’s leader, the late Rethabile Mokete, known in famo music circles as Chakela. Chakela was a key suspect in the murder of Mr Thabane’s wife, Lipolelo. The murder case against Mr Thabane was dropped after Chakela’s death.

Terene had later split into two factions.

Mokete would dump the ABC for DC, leaving with a faction called Terene ea Chakela, while Terene ea Mokata Lirope remained with the ABC.

Mr Sekonyela, the government spokesman, said he was not surprised that Mr Kabi was calling for the unbanning of the famo gangs, since he benefited from their criminal acts.

“Mr Kabi has never condemned the famo gangs’ criminal activities. The government doesn’t owe famo gangs anything. there is no moral guilt to feel. They are responsible for crime and we will hold them accountable,” Mr Sekonyela said.

“The government has banned those gangs because they are the source of rampant murders in the country and we are not afraid to stop them from committing more crimes.

“They have killed people with impunity and the government is taking back control. We are not afraid to combat crime.”

Mr Sekonyela added Mr Kabi had been in government previously but failed to combat crime. Mr Kabi served as minister in different portfolios under ex-premier Thabane.

“Mr Kabi has been in government but failed to stop famo gangs committing these crimes. He in fact condoned them. They even handed out money to his supporters at his ABC rallies. He is afraid of them because they are funding him,” Mr Sekonyela said.

“We don’t even know where they get their money from. Where do they work? Or is this money proceeds from their criminal activities? He can’t say the government is failing. He has been in government and failed hence he lost the support of the electorate.”

Instead of defending famo gangs, Mr Kabi should still be feeling embarrassed that his party, which once governed Lesotho, emerged from the 2022 polls with no constituency seats.

“There is no leader in Lesotho politics whose party had been the majority party only to emerge in subsequent elections without a single constituency. That alone shows that Mr Kabi lacks leadership,” Mr Sekonyela said.

“The current opposition have been in government before, and this skyrocketing crime consolidated itself under their watch. They were afraid to deal with it. But this government is not afraid to fight crime.”