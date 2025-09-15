Senate questions Maputsoe cemetery scheme

. . . as Council pockets M650k in opaque fundraising plan

Leemisa Thuseho

THE Principal Chief of Tsikoane, Peka, and Kolbere, Chieftainess Pontšo Mathealira, has raised concerns over a Maputsoe Urban Council cemetery scheme, saying it is charging residents exorbitant fees.

Chieftainess Mathealira brought the issue up during the Senate sitting yesterday.

According to her, the Maputsoe Urban Council designated a piece of land — formerly owned by a private resident — as a cemetery for Ha-‘Mathata village in Maputsoe, Leribe. To compensate the landowner, the council entered into an agreement with residents where each family member aged 30 and above was asked to pay M340 for burial rights on the land.

Chieftainess Mathealira’s concern is that, based on estimates, the total money to be collected could reach M900,000, while the landowner had only requested M250,000.

She therefore questioned what would happen to the rest of the money.

“What will become of the balance, which is estimated at M650,000?” Chieftainess Mathealira asked.

She also asked whether residents who have already paid M340 but later leave Maputsoe for different reasons would be paid back.

Furthermore, she questioned the Minister of Local Government, Chieftainship, Home Affairs, and Police, Lebona Lephema, who was represented in the Senate sitting by the Minister of Education and Training, Professor Ntoi Rapapa, whether he was aware that the allocation of cemetery land was not properly planned.

In response Prof Rapapa said the Maputsoe Urban Council is working with community leaders and chiefs to ensure Ha-‘Mathata and surrounding villages have access to a cemetery.

“The council is collaborating with community leaders and chiefs to ensure proper land transfer from the owner to the community,” Prof Rapapa said.

“The land and soil surveys are complete, and the report has been submitted to the council, which will request the Minister of Local Government to declare the land as a public cemetery.”

Regarding the fees, he said the council, community, and landowner are still negotiating to reach a mutual agreement.

“The facts on the payments are not as explained in the question, as all parties are still in discussions.”

However, Chieftainess Mathealira countered, saying that the payment issue cannot simply be deferred since a bank account has already been opened at Post Bank and residents have begun making payments.

Speaking to the Lesotho Times on the sidelines of the sitting, Chieftainess Mathealira said she initially learned about the need for a cemetery in Ha-‘Mathata and intended to approach the Minister of Local Government to request land.

However, she discovered that the council had already held a public gathering on the matter.

“After I became aware of the need for a cemetery and planned to meet the Minister of Local Government for assistance, I discovered that the council and area chief had already held a public gathering, instructing residents to pay M340,” she said.

“My concern was that the landowner asked for M250,000 compensation, but estimates suggest that the money to be collected is far higher. I also wanted to know if residents who have paid and later leave would receive refunds, but there were no clear answers. I then requested the bylaws that allowed the council to enter into this scheme, but they were unavailable. Hence, I brought the issue to the Senate.”

Chieftainess Mathealira further highlighted that such schemes pose challenges for residents who cannot afford the fees, especially given the country’s high unemployment rate.

She noted that a similar scheme was used in Matšoaneng village in the Ha-Maqele Electoral Division of Maputsoe, where residents are required to pay M500 to use the cemetery.

“These schemes become a challenge for people who cannot afford the fees. Recently, at Ha-Maqele, one family could not pay M500 and was not allowed to bury its daughter in the cemetery. We intervened and arranged a space in another village, Hleoheng,” Chieftainess Mathealira said.

She urged the government to provide land to assist residents.