Nedbank lands top awards

Staff Reporter

NEDBANK Lesotho’s Nedbank Money (Africa) application has been named the Most Innovative Retail Banking App Lesotho 2022 in the Global Banking and Finance Awards.

The winners of the awards were announced recently.

For the third consecutive year, the bank was also named the Best Bank for Digital Banking Services Lesotho 2022.

Nedbank Lesotho managing director, Nkau Matete, said the bank was committed to innovation in line with the group strategy.

“In line with our broader group strategy, we at Nedbank Lesotho are committed to delivering innovative, market-relevant solutions to enhance how Basotho and all customers enjoy financial services,” Mr Matete said.

“Through a deliberate focus on simplifying banking, making it more convenient, efficient, and accessible; we are looking to provide even more solutions to complement our full suite of comprehensive digital financial services and tools to support consumers.

“We, therefore, welcome this acknowledgement, and wish to reinforce our commitment to doing even more to meet our financial inclusion aspirations as a sector, taking full advantage of the capabilities enabled by technology.”

Wanda Rich, the editor of the Global Banking and Finance Review magazine, said digital banking was also important to minimise human contact in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Digital banking services are particularly important as they minimise human contact during the worldwide Covid-19 pandemic. Nedbank’s strong commitment to removing financial barriers, strategic digital initiatives, and continued investment in technology made them stand out as the winner this year. “We look forward to seeing further growth and industry-leading solutions from Nedbank Lesotho in the years to come,” Mr Rich said.

Since 2011, the Global Banking and Finance Awards have honoured companies that stand out in their areas of expertise in the banking and finance industry. The awards are well-known throughout the industries and a significant honour showcasing an organisation’s growth and success. The awards recognise the innovation, enterprise, method, progressive and influential transformations that transpire every year within the global finance community.

A statement from the bank said, Nedbank was awarded Best Bank for Digital Banking Services Lesotho 2022 and Most Innovative Retail Banking App Lesotho 2022 because of its “outstanding performance and achievements and by scoring well in the following categories”.

Investment in technology to improve user experience,

Innovative product and service development for retail customers,

Continued commitment to improve customer experience and access,

Increase in mobile transaction volume,

Increase in the number of digitally active Nedbank retail clients,

Dedication to creating value and having a positive impact on the communities they serve.”

The Global Banking and Finance Awards honour institutions that stand out in their area of expertise in the finance industry. They recognise achievement, challenge, progress, and inspirational change in finance globally.

Global Banking and Finance Review is a leading online and print magazine, which has evolved from the growing need to have a more balanced view for informative and independent news for the global banking and finance industry.