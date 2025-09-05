Man charged with murder, attempted murder

By Hopolang Mokhopi

Ts’otetsi Makhaba, 37, of Masowe I, appeared before the Maseru Magistrate’s Court facing charges of murder and attempted murder after allegedly fatally shooting one man and wounding another.

He appeared before Magistrate Lebusa Ts’osane, with Crown Prosecutor Keketso Motiki representing the state.

On the first count, Makhaba is accused of intentionally shooting Malefetsane Motoko on 31 August 2025 at Ha Makhalanyane Naks Lounge in the Maseru district. Motoko sustained injuries which later led to his death, the court heard.

On the second count of attempted murder, Makhaba is accused of shooting one Teboho Letsie in the thigh in an attempt to kill him, at the same place and on the same day.

During the court appearance, Magistrate Ts’osane informed Makhaba that he had the right to a lawyer of his choice and could apply for bail before the High Court. He further advised that if the accused did not have a private lawyer, he had the right to seek legal assistance from Legal Aid.

“This court doesn’t have jurisdiction to grant bail in murder cases. Therefore, you will apply for bail before the High Court,” Magistrate Ts’osane explained.

The accused was also advised of the seriousness of the charges and the possible sentence if convicted.

Makhaba was remanded in custody and ordered to reappear before the same court on 16 September 2025.

Meanwhile, Pusetso Masilo also appeared before Magistrate Ts’osane, accused of the murder of Thapelo Nkoe.

The murder allegedly occurred on 29 August 2025 at or near Ha Panyaa in the Maseru district. Masilo is accused of intentionally assaulting Nkoe on the head with a stick, inflicting a wound which resulted in Nkoe’s death on 1 September 2025.

He was similarly advised that he had the right to a lawyer of his choice and could apply for bail before the High Court, or seek assistance from Legal Aid if unable to secure private counsel.

“This court doesn’t have jurisdiction to grant bail in murder cases. Therefore, you will apply for bail before the High Court,” Magistrate Ts’osane said.

Masilo was also remanded in custody and ordered to reappear before the same court on 16 September 2025.