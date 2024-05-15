Lesotho gears up for national prayer day 

…as Minister Maqelepo bemoans rampant crime which has turned country into a “blood field”.

Letsatsi Selikoe

A NATIONAL prayer session has been penciled in for 28 June 2024 as part of the country’s bicentennial celebrations. The event will also be used to seek divine intervention to curb the social ills, particularly rampant crime, plaguing the country, organisers said.

Lesotho is presently marking its 200 years of existence as a nation state since its founding by King Moshoeshoe I.

The prayer session is part of a host of activities underway to celebrate the rich cultural heritage of the country, while also addressing present-day issues and envisioning a brighter future for Basotho.

In an interview this week on behalf of the organisers, Lehlonoholo Moeti, from the Moshoeshoe Peace Covenant, said they were collaborating with the Department of Arts and Culture, in the Ministry of Tourism, Environment, and Culture, to convene a successful prayer session.

Under the theme, “Repentance and Thanksgiving,” the session will not only serve as a platform for the country to acknowledge its past mistakes but also provide an opportunity to express gratitude for the progress made in various areas such as education and healthcare, Dr Moeti said.

“Our focus is on addressing the social and crime issues that Lesotho faces. We are also planning to implement Movement Day, an initiative to bring together churches, businesses, and governance structures to use the power of prayer to tackle these challenges,” Dr Moeti explained.

He also called for the reform of the country’s education sector to adapt it to the demands of the fourth industrial revolution.

“We need to move away from the current focus on employment-oriented training to entrepreneurship and innovation. Our goal is to empower Basotho to develop their skills and create job opportunities.”

In addition to these initiatives, Dr Moeti revealed that the Moshoeshoe’s Peace Covenant was also organising an international conference on Christianity and leadership in Africa.

“Lesotho will host this international conference, which aims to delve deeper into the relationship between Christianity and leadership on the African continent.”

For his part, Minister of Tourism, Sports, Arts and Culture, Motlatsi Maqelepo, emphasized the importance of unity and collaboration among all government ministries in Lesotho.

Mr Maqelepo noted that this year not only marked the 200th anniversary of the country’s existence, but also served as a reminder of the need for a collective effort to build a better Lesotho. He urged all ministries to work together towards this common goal.

He emphasized the crucial role the church had played in shaping and uniting people from diverse backgrounds, beliefs, clans, and cultures.

He said King Moshoeshoe I brought people together, and the church had been instrumental in fostering a sense of unity and shared purpose.

“This prayer event will reinforce the message of unity and remind the people of Lesotho of oneness. There is no justification for the crimes that have plagued the country and turned it into a blood field,” the Minister said.

He emphasized the importance of coming together as a nation to address these issues and work towards a more peaceful and harmonious society.