Econet donates sanitary towels to 524 girls

Staff Reporter

ECONET Telecom Lesotho (ETL)’s social impact organisation, HigherLife Foundation (HLF) has donated sanitary towels to 524 girls from four schools in Maseru, Quthing, Qacha’s Nek and Thaba-Tseka.

The donations were recently handed over to learners from Thabana-Tšooana LECSA Secondary School, Quthing LECSA, Rankakala and Sehong-hong high schools. The donations are part of the mobile communications behemoth’s support for Queen ‘Masenate Mohato Bereng Seeiso’s Hlokomela Banana initiative which aims to improve the welfare of girls.

Econet public relations manager, Puleng Masoabi, this week told the Lesotho Times that her organisation was determined to change lives of young girls.

She said the collaboration between HLF and the Her Majesty’s Hlokomela Banana initiative started when the foundation was seeking sustainable ways to positively address challenges faced by young girls. Among the challenges was high rate of absenteeism from school.

“When we heard the Queen’s call for companies, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and individuals to adopt a school during the launch of Hlokomela Banana, we knew our prayers had been answered.” Ms Masoabi said.

“A child should never feel ashamed of being a girl and certainly should not be forced to miss a day of school due to circumstances beyond her control especially her periods.

“The girls who benefited from the donations will now be confident and can now concentrate in class. This will enhance learning, reduce the workload and stress suffered by teachers. The learners’ results will improve,” Ms Masoabi said.

HigherLife Foundation Lesotho has been donating sanitary towels since 2017.

Two hundred and ninety-seven girls from Semonkong High School will also receive their quarterly packages this week.

The Hlokomela Banana initiative project was established in 2016 to ensure that every Mosotho girl has access to sanitary towels.

School girls, especially in Lesotho’s remote areas, are affected by lack of access to sanitary pads. This challenge often forces the female learners to miss lessons during their menstrual cycles thereby having an adverse effect on their education.

This prompted Her Majesty to spearhead a campaign in August 2016 to provide schoolgirls with sanitary pads through partnerships with corporate and individual donors.

Under the campaign, dubbed Hlokomela Banana, which means “Care for Girls” in Sesotho, female learners are also educated on personal hygiene.

Her Majesty has said that proper sanitary towels restored girls’ dignity and allowed them to take pride in their womanhood.