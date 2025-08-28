Ambassador Amadei leaves a legacy of enhanced cooperation between Lesotho and the EU

…as she completes her four-year diplomatic journey in the Kingdom

European Union (EU) Ambassador, Paola Amadei, arrived in Maseru in 2021 to take over the plum diplomatic post from her predecessor, Christian Manahl, and as the first EU woman Ambassador to Lesotho since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1976. Anyone who has watched Ambassador Amadei over her four-year tenure will attest to her indefatigable efforts and energy in enhancing bilateral relations between the EU and this Kingdom and her unrelenting drive in mobilizing more development aid for Basotho. Not only has she been omnipresent at major events to highlight the EU’s support for Lesotho, she has also frankly spoken about issues she believes can enhance Lesotho’s developmental agenda. She has been a passionate advocate of the sustainable development agenda, in particular spearheading the implementation of programmes for improved access to water and energy for all Basotho and to preserve the Mountain Kingdom’s natural resources. Over the years the EU has vigorously funded the reforms process initiated by the Government of Lesotho under the umbrella of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) in 2016 to help resolve the Kingdom’s legacy security and political challenges. Very sadly, Ambassador Amadei is leaving at the end of her four-year tenure at the end of this month. The Lesotho Times (LT) caught up with Ambassador Amadei for an exit interview to review her tenure and to get a perspective of her highs and lows during her ambassadorship in the Kingdom.

Excerpts:

LT: You assumed your post in Lesotho in September 2021. Looking back, how would you summarise your overall experience and journey in the country? Let’s start with the highs?

Amadei: It has been a roller coaster but a very rewarding journey. The main satisfaction has been the recognition by Basotho of the strong and enduring friendship with the European Union and its 27 Member States and the impact the bloc has had in supporting the development of the country. When one looks at water and sanitation infrastructures in the country, one sees the footprint of the EU’s support – Think about the wastewater treatment in Maseru, the water supply networks of Maputsoe, TY and Roma, the water supply and sanitation networks of Hlotse, Mafeteng and Mohale‘s Hoek, the Metolong Dam. I was fortunate to build on this strong positive legacy and to facilitate a package of initiatives focused on sustainability. In four years the Renoka programme whose development with EU and German funds was incipient in 2021, has become a household name and synonym for water and soil preservation, even beyond the borders of Lesotho. Its methodology, based on indigenous knowledge and on a collegial governance involving all components of communities, has proven successful, is being replicated across Lesotho’s catchment areas and is imitated and implemented by communities spontaneously.

The NISSA database covering all Lesotho households is a product of EU and UNICEF cooperation with the government of Lesotho, developed and improved over the years – It has allowed the targeting of the social development resources to the most needy, it has allowed a fast deployment of actions during the COVID 19 pandemic, and is referred to as a model in other countries. In the last two years through the Equitable Lesotho programme we have provided not only resources for children in the most vulnerable households identified by the NISSA but also supported the efforts of the government of Lesotho to move towards the digitalization of child grants’ payments, to increase accountability and to allow more resources to reach the final beneficiaries by reducing transaction costs.

In the justice sector we have built on previous programmes and supported through different instruments the creation and equipment of children courts to offer to minors – victims, witnesses and perpetrators – a more adequate environment, among many other interventions for a fair, timely and accessible justice system. My last public event has been the inauguration of the regional office of the Ombudsman in Butha Buthe a couple of weeks ago, after the inauguration in May of the regional office in Mohale’s Hoek – helping bringing services closer to the citizens is an achievement I am very proud of.

LT: And the lows?

Amadei: The lows are related to unwarranted attacks against the EU and its intentions in Lesotho. When the EU was accused because of asking for accountability of funds provided to government and civil society organisations, I was very disappointed. We are bound to seek transparency in the management of resources by implementers in the interest of EU taxpayers and of final beneficiaries. We cannot tolerate mismanagement of funds. Equally I am disappointed by those who characterize EU partnership as a way to ‘encircle’ Lesotho and to control its natural resources. The EU has no hidden agenda. The programmes the EU support in Lesotho are fully aligned with national priorities and the UN Agenda 2030 for Sustainable Development. Programmes are designed with Lesotho authorities or civil society organisations, implemented without any form of conditionality or request of compensation.

LT: What were your key priorities when you first arrived, and how much progress do you feel was achieved?

Amadei: One word summarizes the achievements of the Lesotho-EU partnership: Access. Establishing sustainable and trusted connections that work for people and the planet is what the EU is continuing to work for through the Global Gateway strategy.

I have said it repeatedly: Our objective is to improve the equitable access of people to water, sanitation, electricity, justice, education, health. It is not sufficient to build infrastructures but to make these infrastructures serve the people. Afrobarometer asked a few years ago Basotho which goods they felt less accessible to them. Surprisingly, after diamonds, water figured as the least accessible good in the perception of Basotho. In the water tower of Southern Africa people still struggle to get access to clean water – with our support we are helping to change this unacceptable reality. Energy grants to vulnerable families help making access to electricity more affordable and with it opportunities for education and entrepreneurship. Vaccines to prevent cervical cancer were administered to all eligible girls in Lesotho last year, being the EU and its member states the major funders to the Global Vaccine Alliance (GAVI).

In these four years more Basotho have had access to basic services and the EU played a major role in it.

LT: How has your perception of Lesotho changed from the time you arrived to now?

Amadei: I arrived as Lesotho was emerging from the Covid-19 pandemic and struggling to recover. The EU-funded programmes had also been impacted by the lockdown and design and implementation were slowed down. Four years later we have committed all resources, mobilized additional funds and caught up on the delays provoked by the pandemic. At the same time, there were some initiatives we thought could advance rapidly and which are still ‘work in progress’: I think for instance as measures like the Energy Bill and actions to improve the business environment. If implemented they could have helped in accelerating investments and allowed Lesotho to be in a better position to face the current economic challenges.

LT: Over the past four years of your ambassadorship, how would you describe the evolution of EU–Lesotho diplomatic and development relations?

Amadei: I would not like to brag about our achievements but those who have followed our journey will have seen a strengthening of people-to-people relations and a constant effort to increase the presence of Lesotho in the EU and vice versa. Diplomatic relations have constantly been friendly but stronger ties have been developed. I was blessed to accompany HM King Letsie III as guest of honour of the European Development Days in Brussels in the first year of my tenure and to witness his first visit to the Nordic countries. Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Relations, Hon. Lejone was received recently by the new High Representative and Vice President Kaja Kallas, one of the first Ministers of Foreign Affairs from the African continent to be consulted. European Member States Ambassadors have visited more frequently Maseru, flocking not only for the two hundred years anniversary celebrations in 2024, but to identify areas of cooperation and dialogue. Team Europe is not only a vague concept in Lesotho, It is a strong alliance aimed at creating value add for our communities.

Beyond diplomatic relations we have managed to create additional people-to-people ties by fostering academic exchanges, promoting candidates for the prestigious European Visitors’ Programme, sending journalists to experience first-hand European institutions. I firmly believe that better mutual knowledge is the key to feed a healthy relationship.

LT: Beyond financial assistance, in what ways has the EU sought to support Lesotho’s governance, economic, and social development during your tenure?

Amadei: Especially in the current juncture, we are intent to make Basotho, in government and in business, better aware of the trade opportunities that the EU offers. All exports of Lesotho to the twenty-seven member states of the European Union are duty- and quota free. The EU is committed to keep its markets open for Lesotho and SADC exports under the regional Economic Partnership Agreement – EPA. Already now the balance of trade between Lesotho and the EU is very favourable to the Mountain Kingdom because of the exports of diamonds, but there is potential for additional and more diversified trade and no intention by the EU to ‘punish’ Lesotho for exporting successfully to our markets. To the contrary, we believe in free trade and its developmental benefits and are actively helping Lesotho to find new outlets.

Recently the government of Lesotho has extended a visa waiver for all EU citizens visiting Lesotho. It is too early to see an impact but I am very hopeful: Lesotho is a hidden gem, not yet discovered by international tourism and with a unique offer in the continent. The announcement of the visa waiver, the recent international coverage of Lesotho, a more active promotion by government are creating more interest that will translate also in increased presence of visitors throughout the year.

LT: The EU has been a major supporter, financially and technically, of Lesotho’s multisectoral national reforms process. What was your vision for the reforms when you began your tenure and what is your view on how they have unfolded?

Amadei: Let me be clear on that: the EU as such or I personally did not have then – and do not have now – a vision for the reforms. The EU came in support of the government of Lesotho only to fund the preparatory process of the constitutional reforms, in particular to allow the process to be as inclusive as possible so that the outcome would reflect the will of the people of Lesotho and would contain the best guarantees for a peaceful and prosperous Lesotho. A lot happened before my tenure but the consultations across Lesotho, the Plenary II process, the establishment and work of the National Reform Authority aimed at feeding the input of all groups of society into the parliamentary process.

I am glad to leave Lesotho when the 10th Amendment, representing the majority of the amended clauses, has been adopted by Parliament and when the 11th Amendment is prepared to be tabled and start its parliamentary process.

LT: Do you think the reforms have lost political momentum, and if so, how can that momentum be regained?

Amadei: The adoption of the reforms in Parliament is a major milestone and their implementation a potential game changer, introducing checks and balances in the exercise of power, protecting the rights of minorities, reinforcing separation of powers. It will be crucial for Basotho to familiarize themselves with the new norms. In May this year with the government of Lesotho the EU launched the programme Inclusive Lesotho, which notably foresee support for civic education. It seems to come at the right moment to prepare Basotho for the new framework.

LT: The EU has invested considerable resources into Lesotho’s reforms process and other developmental needs. How does the EU ensure that such funding is used effectively and delivers measurable impact?

Amadei: Over the years, a series of tools have been developed to ensure both effective management of resources, and impact. Beyond EU “procedures” that set clear and transparent rules for tendering and procurement, we also require our partners to produce yearly audit and reporting over expenditure, where partners can show not only that funds were allocated to the agreed purpose/activity, but also in the most transparent and cost-effective way.

With regards to impact, programmes are usually followed throughout implementation with regular meetings, such as technical and/or steering committees, where implementing and involved partners report on advances of the project. The use of logical frameworks, with clear indicators, and target, is now a standardized practice. The tools above, accompanied by close monitoring at technical and policy level, are all devised to support partners into achieving at best the goals set.

LT: What lessons can be learned from the EU’s experience in supporting Lesotho’s reforms and in other aid programmes that could inform future engagements?

Amadei: Ownership and sustainability are the mantras of EU cooperation in Lesotho and elsewhere. The programmes are implemented by Basotho and for Basotho, according to national priorities. We thread lightly, localize as much as possible services, provide technical assistance only when necessary and at the request of government, look for formulas that will guarantees the durability of results beyond the lifespan of the EU funding. In the case of the reform process once concluded the preparatory phase the EU stepped back so as not to interfere in any way with the legitimate parliamentary process. For all projects we are looking to build on existing structures rather than creating ad hoc implementing units and to make sure that continuity mechanisms are established early on.

LT: Are there any conditions or expectations from the EU that the government of Lesotho must meet to ensure continued support?

Amadei: Contrary to what is sometime assumed, there are no strings attached to the partnership with the EU: no imposition of legislative reforms, no controls imposed on national resources, no conditionality. The EU support takes predominantly the form of grants, hence not burdening the country with additional debt. The best way for Lesotho to guarantee future support is to implement successfully and transparently the available resources for the benefit of its citizens.

LT: Which sectors have been a priority for the EU in Lesotho during your tenure?

Amadei: The bulk of EU resources during my mandate have been devoted to the renewable energy and water sectors and to what I would define as the governance sector including intervention for social development, justice, electoral support and civil society participation. This does not include support that is channeled to Lesotho via regional or global instruments such as the support for humanitarian assistance or for vaccinations.

LT: It’s common cause that the EU long stopped providing any direct budgetary support to Lesotho over various concerns. Can you please outline what these concerns were and whether they have been or are likely to be resolved.

Amadei: Back in 2018, Lesotho was found falling short on the eligibility criteria for EU budget support, given the political uncertainty, the slow pace of reforms in the macro-economic field and the stagnation of progress in the field of development policy and Public Financial Management (PFM). At the time several shortfalls were identified, hence the assessment was that it existed a substantial to high level of risk that policies would not be implemented as intended. In early 2025 the government, and the Ministry of Finance and Planning in particular, have conducted and published a PEFA self-assessment. While the exercise showed that in many areas work remains to be done, the 2025 PEFA self-assessment provides a clear map of priority areas to be addressed in terms of economic and policy reforms, and enhanced transparency. In order to support the government in its efforts to improve its performance, the EU has continued supporting public financial management, as well as oversight bodies to strengthen accountability.

LT: What specific things would the EU want to see done or achieved before any budgetary support resumes?

Amadei: Public Finance Management reforms, budget predictability and implementation are key for investors’ and partners’ trust. I would like to aknowledge here the encouraging efforts to rationalize and improve domestic revenue mobilization and collection, the adoption of the Procurement Act – with its establishment of a public procurement authority, the substantial improvements in arrears management, as well as the increasing funds allocated to the DCEO and other oversight bodies over the last two years.

In order to benefit from budget support, the four conditions below will have to be assessed positively:

1) relevant and credible national or sector strategies, policies, and/or reforms

2) stability-focused economic policies

3) a relevant and credible plan to improve public financial management and domestic revenue mobilisation

4) budget oversight and publicly available budget information

Lesotho would also be assessed in terms of adherence to EU fundamental values of human rights, democracy and the rule of law.

However, it is important for the public to understand that the fact that the EU is not providing budget support has not affected the amount of resources provided but only the modality of their implementation.

LT: Which EU-funded projects or programmes in Lesotho are you personally most proud of?

Amadei: During my tenure, Lesotho invited for the first time the EU to deploy an election observation mission to witness the national elections of 2022. Experts were in the country for several months before and after the elections, with a presence across all districts. The result was a thorough report shared with the authorities and the public and a number of recommendations based on regional and international standards. It has been an instrument in support of the work of the Independent Electoral Commission. In a few months, there will be a follow-up mission to assess together with all stakeholders the progress in view of future polls. It is not a process of finger-pointing, but a way to share experiences and create the better conditions for free and fair elections.

LT: Are there areas where you feel the EU’s assistance could have been more impactful or better targeted?

Amadei: It is undeniable that EU support given to preparatory processes, such as the national consultation on reforms, could already have come to fruition, should the reforms have been adopted at an earlier stage but the EU respects national processes and understands the complexity of a transformative process.

With regards to renewable energy and water, we have important resources invested, and potential to attract more, if supported by clear policy. Notably the adoption of the water and energy bills, now before Parliament, would send a strong, positive signal to financing institutions and investors.

The same is true when it comes to support to business environment: the current EU support to Basotho SMEs for export in the region and in the EU could have a stronger impact with the implementation of measures aimed at facilitating ease of doing business, international trade and foreign investments and collaborations in the country.

LT: The EU has also funded the hiring of foreign judges to help in resolving the high-profile cases emanating from the country’s past periods of instability. Is that funding still on. Is the only remaining foreign judge – Justice Charles Hungwe – still paid by the EU?

Amadei: The project has come to its natural end in 2023 after two extensions. Once the funds exhausted, it was not possible anymore to support this initiative, which was quite exceptional. The government has since covered the continuation with its own resources.

LT: What was the most challenging part of your ambassadorship in Lesotho and what was the most rewarding moment for you personally?

Amadei: It is equally challenging and rewarding to communicate about Lesotho to European institutions and EU Member States and about the EU in Lesotho.

It is challenging as the mutual knowledge is limited but it is equally rewarding as it makes the work of EU envoy to Lesotho more crucial in favoring understanding and creating bridges at all levels. Being the only EU mission to the country, the twenty-seven member states rely to a great extent on the reporting, analysis, networking of the EU team. In turn we are in Lesotho the main image of the EU and it is our role to convey all the diversity of our union.

LT: Your efforts and energy in helping Lesotho have been quite visible. You have traversed most parts of the country to highlight the EU’s support for Lesotho. What message would you leave for Lesotho as she battles to achieve development and provide prosperity and a better life to all her citizens?

Amadei: I have made a point during my tenure to highlight the EU commitment to the poorest and most marginalized communities in all corners of the country, even the most remote ones, manifesting the strong engagement of the EU to leave no one behind, in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals. Together with the government of Lesotho, civil society organisations and other development partners we worked indefatigably to iron out difficulties and improve delivery. I was elated to see very concretely the impact of EU programmes. Just a few examples: the programme of civic registration of children, to make sure that all children are accounted for, are provided services and are less vulnerable notably to trafficking; the provision of water and sanitation to 125 schools and 15 clinics across the ten districts with the first 50 sites completed in the first year, the provision of off-grid electricity by solar energy in ten remote areas of Lesotho, the promotion of Basotho’s creativity and job creation funding film production or exhibiting fashion designers.

I hope that such initiatives become catalysts for more growth and prosperity for all.

LT: Finally, how would you like the people of Lesotho to remember your time here and where are you headed to from here? In other words, what’s your next diplomatic destination?

Amadei: The EU is a long-standing and reliable partner of Lesotho and counts on the country as an ally, sharing principles and values. In 2026, Lesotho and the EU will celebrate 50 years of relations. There is no area that has not been impacted by the partnership over these five decades and such partnership doesn’t stop expanding and deepening. New programmes and initiatives were launched during my tenure, from peer-to-peer programmes with the public administration to academic capacity building exchanges, to cultural initiatives, apart from the flagship programmes we have already mentioned.

I will return to the EU Headquarters in Brussels and will work in the area of human rights and in particular international justice. I am looking forward to it as it is an area where I worked several years in the past so I will be closing a cycle ahead of my retirement next year.

LT: Any other last word from you to mark the end of your tenure here?

Amadei: I hope Basotho will welcome warmly my successor, Ambassador-designate Mette Sunnergren, and that under her leaderships the many seeds planted in these last few years will bear fruits to the benefits of all people in Lesotho.