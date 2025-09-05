12th Annual Lesotho wine festival promises a bigger, better experience

Ithabeleng Qhasho

THE much-anticipated 12th Annual Lesotho Wine Festival, proudly sponsored by FNB Lesotho, is set to return this year with a refreshed experience at a new, larger venue to accommodate the growing excitement around this signature lifestyle event.

The three-day wine fest kicks off from 11 to 12 October 2025, with “Blankets and Bubbles” taking place on Friday, featuring sparkling wines, local fashion showcase and a storytelling exhibition with Aranda Blankets to highlight Basotho heritage.

Saturday will offer the full wine festival experience, with local designers, crafts, stall gourmet food and high-energy performances by both local and international artists, while Sunday introduces a relaxed, luxury close-off, where guests can enjoy wine at their leisure and take home a branded crystal wine glass.

Over the years, the wine festival has grown into a premier event for wine lovers, gourmet and newcomers alike, offering unmatched tasting journey.

Event founder, Paulo de Freitas, says the Lesotho wine festival returns this year with a record-breaking turnout expected to grow from just 100 attendees in its early years to over 1,500 expected this year.

He says the event will be held at the Maseru club with expanded facilities including a VIP area tripled in size and food offerings such as gourmet harvest tables.

A major highlight of this year’s festival is the launch of the 2024 Chenin Blanc and Pinotage vintages by Sani wines, a local wine label with deep roots dating back to 2008.

“Sani wines brand or project will be representing years of dedication and passion for quality winemaking in Lesotho with 24 wine producers exhibiting and over 24 award-winning wines on display, so wine lovers can expect an unmatched tasting experience. Many of these wines have earned top honours in international reviews,” de Freitas added.

As a long-standing sponsor, FNB Lesotho has reaffirmed its support for the festival, emphasizing the event’s role in strengthening community, culture and shared experiences.

FNB Lesotho CEO, Delekazi Mokebe, said: “This is not just an event, it’s a significant contribution to Lesotho’s economy, where we bring together some of the best wine producers to share their much-loved wines with multitudes of attendees. It’s also a boost for tourism, local businesses, arts crafts, as well as providing crucial networking opportunities.”

FNB’s partnership with wine fest now stretches over seven years while the festival itself celebrates 12 years of continued growth and success.

Meanwhile Sani Wines project owner Kananelo Thamae shared that the winery began its journey planting its first Chenin Blanc grapes. Four years later, in 2012, the estate produced 55 litres of wines from an estimate of six to seven tons of grapes used primarily for scientific testing and expert tastings.

“It was out of those 50 bottles that we realised wine production in Lesotho was viable” Thamae explained.

Since then, Sani wines have steadily expanded its vineyard, with annual plantings and a commitment to quality over quantity. Today the estate proudly produces two varietal of wine, namely; Chenin Blanc, a crisp white wine and Pinotage, a rich red varietal.