Metsing attacks Rantšo, Mochoboroane

Ntsebeng Motsoeli

LESOTHO Congress for Democracy (LCD) leader, Mothetjoa Metsing, has called on the party’s newly elected secretary general Teboho Sekata not to follow in the footsteps of his predecessors, Keketso Rantšo and Selibe Mochoboroane, whom Mr Metsing said he had to fire for making unilateral decisions without involving the collective leadership of the party.

Mr Metsing said this while delivering the closing remarks at the LCD’s elective conference in Hlotse, Leribe, at the weekend.

Mr Metsing was re-elected unopposed while his deputy, Tšeliso Mokhosi, retained his post after polling 795 votes to see off a challenge from Montšuoe Lethoba who only got 298 votes.

Former LCD spokesperson Mr Sekata (with 554 votes) is the new secretary general after beating party stalwarts, Lebohang Ntšinyi and Mamello Morrison who polled 381 and 94 votes respectively.

Ms Morrison lost in all the four categories that she tried her luck in. She also contested the posts of deputy secretary general, deputy spokesperson and national executive committee (NEC) member.

In his closing remarks, Mr Metsing underscored the need for all NEC members and other party supporters to work flat out to recruit more people into the LCD fold so that the party could win the next elections. The polls are due in 2022 but the infighting in Prime Minister Thomas Thabane’s All Basotho Convention (ABC) has fuelled speculation of a possible collapse of government and snap elections.

Mr Metsing said the LCD could only implement its vision for national development if the party won the elections and formed government.

He also appealed to Mr Sekata not to follow in the footsteps of former LCD secretaries general, Ms Rantšo and Mr Mochoboroane, whom he accused of making unilateral decisions without involving the collective leadership of the party.

“I appeal to you Ntate Sekata from the bottom of the heart to set a new standard (in the SG office),” Mr Metsing said.

“I have had to make very difficult decisions to fire two secretary generals (sic) before you. First it was ‘M’e Keke (Rantšo) who was deceived into thinking that the secretary general ran the show in the party. That is not true because it is not individuals but the special conference or the national executive committee who make decisions for the party.

“We have a very bad history with our secretary generals (sic), including the likes of Ntate Mochoboroane who made unilateral decisions and prevented other party members from executing their duties. That is typical of people who are not abreast with the party constitution but were only lucky to be elected into the NEC just because they were popular in their constituencies.

“We should understand the party constitution and administration. There is no individual who is bigger than the national executive committee. We have been through a lot to keep this party where it is today. You know our difficult journey following the 2012 elections with the office of the secretary general,” Mr Metsing said.

Ms Rantšo, who is the Labour and Employment Minister in the current administration, served as LCD secretary-general until she was fired amid internal party squabbles in 2014. She subsequently formed the Reformed Congress of Lesotho (RCL), which she still leads, just before the 28 February 2015 snap elections.

Mr Mochoboroane parted ways with the LCD after being suspended by Mr Metsing for allegedly sabotaging the party in January 2017. He subsequently formed the Movement for Economic Change (MEC), which he still leads, and which won an impressive six seats at its debut contest on June 3 2017.

Meanwhile, others who were elected into office are Thato Ntsibolane (deputy secretary general), Mamello Phooko (treasurer), Thabang Pheko (chairperson) and Motlatsi Matipi (deputy chairperson).

Apesi Ratšele was elected spokesperson, Lesolle Phalatsi (deputy spokesperson), Mpiti Mosiuoa (organiser) and ‘Malerato Thamae, Sehloho Monatsi, ‘Matšoanelo Setofols and Molobeli Soulu got the nod as NEC members.

Mr Metsing called on the new NEC to emulate their predecessors who had kept the party together through difficult times.

“I am happy to see familiar faces in the committee. I have worked with many of you in parliament and in the old NECs. You are replacing a committee of very humble people such as Ntate (Lebesa) Maloi, without whom this party could have been captured by some individuals who claimed to have sole ownership.

“The (outgoing) committee were labelled as soft but they sustained the party despite all the insults. We need characters like them to return this party to its heydays. It is because of them that our party is as lively as it is today.”

He also thanked the party for electing him unopposed, saying this was an honour which should not be taken for granted.

“I thank you from the bottom of my heart for trusting me as your leader. I am humbled by the fact that no one competed against me. I do not take that lightly and I trust that God will help me not to let you down.

“I am now in my second term as the leader. I want to leave this party with men and women who can sustain it. That will not happen if people claim to be more congress than others. We have new people joining the party. They are not here just to support you but also to work with you. The LCD can only grow by welcoming people from outside,” Mr Metsing said.