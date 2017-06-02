Chief justice seconded for ICC post

Tefo Tefo

THE government has recommended Chief Justice Nthomeng Majara to represent Lesotho at the International Criminal Court (ICC), a move it said would cement her status as a jurist.

The government communicated its recommendation in a letter dated 18 May 2017 to the secretariat of the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States, arguing that Justice Majara’s elevation to the ICC would enhance the credibility of the Lesotho’s legal profession.

Located in The Hague, Netherlands, the ICC is the court of last resort for the prosecution of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Its founding treaty, the Rome Statute, entered into force on 1 July 2002.

Prime Minister Pakalitha Mosisili’s Political Advisor, Fako Likoti praised Chief Justice Majara in an interview with the Lesotho Times, describing her as eminently qualified for the post.

“She has an impeccable record as a jurist. She has good qualifications and she is one of the best judges our country has produced,” Dr Likoti said.

“It is a good thing Lesotho has a jurist at the international level. We also want to add value to the administration of justice at international level.

“This is also an endorsement of the good governance that our country has. We are very proud of her and her record is beyond reproach.”

He however, said she would have to relinquish her position as Lesotho’s chief justice if she were to be appointed to the ICC.

“If she is appointed to that position, she will have to vacate the current post because service in the ICC is a long-term posting. But after serving there, she will be appointed into another position or re-appointed in the same position.

“But it must be clear that she is not being kicked out of office,” he said, adding for now she remained in office because all they had done was “present our case and we are still waiting for approval”.

Justice Majara was appointed chief justice in 2014 during the first coalition government led by All Basotho Convention (ABC) leader, Thomas Thabane.

She was appointed as High Court judge in 2004.