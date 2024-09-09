PM visits China’s agro science centre 

Letsatsi Selikoe

PRIME Minister Sam Matekane has visited the China Academy of Agricultural Mechanisation Science (CAAMMS) to foster enhanced relations between Lesotho and the Asian company as Lesotho bids to boost its agricultural potential.

The visit was on Tuesday, just a day before the highly anticipated Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) which commenced yesterday.

During the CAAMMS visit, Mr Matekane highlighted the vital role of agriculture in economic development, acknowledging that he had gained valuable insights from the advanced farm machinery technologies showcased at CAAMMS.

As Lesotho embarks on a transformative journey in its agricultural sector, the premier emphasised the importance of cultivating agriculture into one of the nation’s most crucial and valuable asset classes aimed at lifting the country out of poverty.

“We aspire to achieve self-sufficiency in food production not just for our own people but also for neighboring countries,” he stated.

Mr Matekane provided context about Lesotho’s geographical landscape, noting that the nation spans approximately 30 000 square kilometers, with 70 percent composed of mountainous terrain and the remaining 30 percent being arable lowlands where the majority of farming activities occur.

“We are committed to standing on our own ground, and to that end, we must collaborate to procure cutting-edge machinery,” Mr Matekane stressed, reiterating agriculture’s potential as a pathway out of poverty for Lesotho.

In response, CAAMS Vice General Manager, Zhao Bo, lauded the Prime Minister’s visit as a positive reinforcement for both the company and innovative agricultural practices.

He expressed enthusiasm for establishing deeper cooperation in the agricultural sector, citing a shared belief that collaboration between China and Lesotho could pave the way for a more prosperous future.

“This visit could mark the beginning of fruitful agricultural cooperation between our two nations,” Mr Zhao remarked.

The FOCAC summit, which will run until tomorrow, has brought together African Heads of State, leaders of Africa-related international organisations, and Chinese officials. This edition is held under the theme “Joining hands to advance modernisation and build a high-level China-Africa community with a shared future”.

The summit, previously held in 2006, 2015, 2018 and 2021, features four high-level meetings, addressing crucial topics such as state governance, industrialisation and agricultural modernisation, peace and security, and high-quality Belt and Road cooperation. Additionally, the eighth conference of Chinese and African entrepreneurs is held alongside the summit.

Prime Minister Matekane’s delegation includes Minister of Public Works and Transport Matjato Moteane, Minister of Finance and Development Planning Retšelisitsoe Matlanyane, along with officials from the Lesotho National Development Corporation (LNDC).