LHDA welcomes first tunnel boring machine  

Leemisa Thuseho

THE Lesotho Highlands Development Authority (LHDA) has celebrated the arrival of the first of two double-shielded Tunnel Boring Machines (TBM).

The machine, designed to excavate the 38-kilometer Polihali Transfer Tunnel as part of the Lesotho Highlands Water Project II (LHWP II), entered the country through the Caledonspoort Bridge in Butha-Buthe, where a welcome ceremony was held yesterday.

Manufactured by CCCC Tianhe of China and designed by the United States-based company Robbins, the TBM began its journey from Shanghai Port in China on 20 July 2024. It arrived at Maydon Wharf in Durban, South Africa, on 26 August 2024, before being transported by trucks to Lesotho.

During the welcome ceremony, LHDA Chief Executive, Tente Tente, explained that the fully assembled machine would weigh over 900 tons and measure 423 meters in length. The components arrived in batches, and it will take approximately 60 days to assemble the machine before it begins its excavation work.

“Today we are welcoming one of the biggest machines to be used to bore a tunnel between Polihali and Katse Dams,” Mr Tente said.

He said the TBM would significantly speed up the tunnel boring process, enabling the excavation of 20 meters per day compared to just 7.3 meters using the traditional drill and blast method.

Another TBM is expected to arrive in Lesotho early next year to complete the tunnel.

In keeping with tunnelling tradition, the TBM will be given a Sesotho name that will become part of the project’s legacy. The LHDA has invited Basotho from across the country and the diaspora to participate in a naming competition, which began on 28 August 2024 and is being promoted across multiple platforms, including social media and local radio stations.

The Minister of Natural Resources, Mohlomi Moleko, hailed the arrival of the TBM as a major milestone in the success of LHWP II.

“Our ministry has the mandate to strive for economic growth, and with these kinds of initiatives, we can achieve that.

“Again, the project has to play a part in changing peoples lives, promoting peace and stability….

“It is our belief that LHDA is making sure that the works being done in the project are benefiting the Basotho people,” Mr Moleko said.

South African High Commissioner to Lesotho, Constance Seoposengwe, also underscored the importance of the TBM’s arrival, noting that the project has suffered delays but expressing optimism that the machine’s presence will accelerate progress.

“The TBM is faster than the drill and blast method that has been used so far… From now, every minute, every second must count. Today’s event is giving marching orders to various structures and governing agencies to move decisively with speed and complete the project by 2028 within budget,” she said.