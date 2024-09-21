Mpotjoane meets new head of World Bank in Lesotho 

Letsatsi Selikoe

THE World Bank has appointed Dinara Djoldosheva as the new Lesotho Country Director mandated to bolster economic development in this Kingdom.

Dr Djoldosheva replaces Yoichiro Ishihara who held the office in Maseru from February 2020 until last month.

The newly appointed Dr Djoldosheva, has already hit the ground running as she met with Lesotho’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Relations, Lejone Mpotjoane, this week.

According to Mr Mpotjoane, the meeting underscored the strong partnership between the World Bank and the government of Lesotho, particularly in addressing key developmental sectors.

Mr Mpotjoane said the World Bank played a vital role in supporting various initiatives within the country.

“The World Bank has supported the government of Lesotho in several critical areas, such as agriculture, renewable energy, and the enhancement of small and medium-sized businesses.

“This support has become increasingly important given the challenges the nation faces, including economic instability and the need for sustainable development.

“During our discussions, Dr Djoldosheva emphasised the World Bank’s commitment to Lesotho’s development goals. She expressed optimism about the future collaboration between our two entities, particularly under the newly signed five-year Country Partnership Framework. This strategic document is designed to facilitate enhanced trade within Lesotho, promoting economic growth and fostering resilience in various sectors.”

Mr Mpotjoane underscored the importance of this partnership, stating that the framework would serve as a blueprint for driving growth and ensuring the well-being of the Basotho people.

“The Country Partnership Framework represents a renewed commitment to working together towards mutual development objectives and achieving significant outcomes for our economy.”

He said they both acknowledged that the continued partnership with the World Bank was essential for addressing the multifaceted challenges faced by Lesotho.

“By focusing on critical sectors such as agriculture and renewable energy, they aim to unlock opportunities for better livelihoods and sustainable development.

“Dr Djoldosheva’s appointment and her immediate engagement with Lesotho’s leadership signal a proactive approach towards leveraging international support for national development priorities.

“The government of Lesotho is optimistic that this partnership will yield lasting benefits, ultimately enhancing the quality of life for its citizens.”

A statement released by the World Bank this week also affirmed that the World Bank would continue to support Lesotho to enhance competitiveness, foster private sector–led growth, improve human capital outcomes, and strengthen climate resilience.

“In her new position, Dr Djoldosheva’s priorities will be to lead and strengthen the Bank’s day-to-day dialogue on a broad range of operational, policy, and program issues including effective implementation of the Country Partnership Framework (CPF).

“She aims to sustain and grow a constructive dialogue and excellent working relationships with all levels of government, key stakeholders, and a broad group of partners in Lesotho.

“The World Bank portfolio in Lesotho includes 11 International Development Association (IDA) projects comprised of nine national projects, one grant, and two regional initiatives. The country portfolio stands at USD$372.4 million (M6.5 billion), and the projects support sectors such as health, nutrition, agriculture, energy, water, public sector and private sector development, including job creation,” part of the statement read.

Dr Djoldosheva is a Kyrgyz national who joined the World Bank in 1996 as an Operations Officer. She has since held various positions in Europe and Central Asia and East Asia Pacific regions with her most recent assignment being Senior Operations Officer for the Nigeria Country Management Unit.

She is quoted in the press statement welcoming her new role and committed to helping Lesotho boost its economy.

“Lesotho’s unique geography and the resilience of its people present strong development opportunities. These can be leveraged to create jobs, boost exports, and attract private sector investment, and promote broader economic participation. I am excited to be in Lesotho where l will strive to deepen our engagement with the Government of Lesotho and other stakeholders to harness these opportunities,” Dr Djoldosheva said.