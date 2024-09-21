Econet awards Moshoeshoe I scholarships 

Seithati Motsoeneng

TELECOMMUNICATIONS powerhouse, Econet Telecom Lesotho, through its social responsibility arm, the HigherLife Foundation, has awarded 10 prestigious Moshoeshoe I Scholarships to young Basotho students.

This marks the third cohort of academically gifted individuals to receive this lifetime opportunity.

The Moshoeshoe I Scholarship programme is aimed at students who have completed their Lesotho General Certificate of Secondary Education (LGCSE) exams and are under the age of 21.

The scholarship targets those wishing to pursue higher education in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields at universities in Lesotho, South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Zambia. Applicants must excel academically, demonstrate exceptional leadership skills, and show a commitment to community service.

Since the inception of the scholarship, 20 young Basotho scholars have benefitted, with the initiative addressing the skills deficit in engineering, health, and natural sciences as part of Lesotho’s educational plan. Named after His Majesty King Letsie III’s forefather, King Moshoeshoe I, the scholarship programme aims to foster competent leaders.

The scholarship certificates were presented by the head of the nation, His Majesty King Letsie III, at the Royal Palace in Maseru this week.

The beneficiaries are: Monaheng Maema from Kingsgate High School who seeks to pursue medicine; Liposo Ranoka (computer science) and Setofolo Setofolo (medicine) from New Millenium High School; Molefe Sefeane (geo-informatics), Leboleli Ntlobo (Stastical sciences), Puleng Mohlomi (mining engineering) from Soofia International School; Khathatso Lephoi from St Charles High School (medicine) and Mapitso Florina Ramokotjo from Leqele High School to study medicine. Retšelisitsoe Mafeka is already enrolled with Edin University in Zambia, pursuing medicine.

Econet’s CEO, Dennis Plaatjies, expressed honour in awarding the scholarship opportunities to this new group of talented Basotho. He said the company was committed to enhancing Lesotho’s communication and education sectors.

“These 10 students were selected from a highly competitive pool and will focus on technology, engineering, mathematics, and science – fields critical to our country’s future,” Mr Plaatjies said.

He highlighted that first cohort beneficiaries were now excelling in their second year of study, with many pursuing their studies as engineers, doctors, and scientists.

Mr Plaatjies praised the second cohort for their promising progress, noting that “these students are the future of Lesotho, equipped with the knowledge and skills to drive innovation and progress”.

Econet covers tuition fees, stipends, travel expenses, and learning materials for the scholarship recipients. The success of the previous cohorts, many of whom are performing exceptionally well and contributing to their communities, stands as evidence of the program’s impact.

“To the scholars, you have earned this opportunity through your hard work. As you embark on this journey, remember that you carry the hopes and dreams of your country.”

His Majesty King Letsie III expressed gratitude to Econet for their support and to the parents who have nurtured their children’s academic excellence. He also commended the teachers who have contributed to their learning, particularly in challenging subjects like science.

“It is crucial that you receive support in your studies as these fields are essential for a brighter future. Many successful countries have invested heavily in science, technology, and innovation. I urge you to excel and use your skills for the country’s development upon your return,” His Majesty said.

He appealed to the government to create conditions that would allow the scholars to utilise their skills effectively.

Minister of Education and Training, Ntoi Rapapa, congratulated the recipients and acknowledged Econet’s support. He reminded the scholars that receiving a scholarship from Econet also makes them brand ambassadors for both the company and His Majesty internationally.

“Work hard, and you will have our full support. Please keep us informed if any issues arise so that we can assist you,” Prof Rapapa said.

On behalf of the beneficiaries, Puleng Mohlomi expressed gratitude for the opportunity to advance their studies.

“With the generosity shown to us, you have provided a gateway to further our education and achieve great things. We aspire to exceed your expectations and make the most of the opportunities granted to us,” Ms Mohlomi said.