EU, GIZ support EPA acceleration 

Hopolang Mokhopi

THE European Union and the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) have injected a joint €6 950 000 (M134.8 million) into the Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Business Development’s comprehensive awareness campaign to promote the EU-SADC Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) and Regional Value Chains (RVC).

This initiative aims to foster inclusive participation and understanding among stakeholders for the successful implementation of these critical economic frameworks.

The EU has supported the initiative with €6 million and the GIZ with €950 000. GIZ hosts the project and oversees its implementation, while the Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Business Development coordinates the efforts.

In recognizing the importance of inclusive governance and economic development, the trade ministry says Lesotho is committed to engaging a wide range of stakeholders, including civil society, academia, private sector entities, and other non-state actors. The goal is to ensure that all voices are heard and considered in the implementation of key trade agreements and development initiatives.

The campaign has three primary objectives:

Facilitating Inclusive Contribution: This aims to create an environment conducive to the active participation of all stakeholders in the implementation of the EU-SADC EPA. By engaging civil society and other non-state actors, the government seeks to bridge the information gap and foster informed decision-making, leading to more inclusive and sustainable outcomes.

Enhancing Knowledge and Understanding: The campaign seeks to deepen the knowledge and understanding of the EU-SADC EPA among civil society, academia, the private sector, and other non-state actors. Through targeted outreach activities, including workshops, seminars, and information sessions, stakeholders will gain insights into the provisions, benefits, and implications of the agreement, empowering them to make informed contributions and decisions.

Raising Awareness about Regional Value Chains: In addition to promoting awareness of the EU-SADC EPA, the campaign aims to highlight the significance of Regional Value Chains in agro-processing and light industry. By educating stakeholders about the objectives, activities, and expected outcomes of the RVC project, Lesotho seeks to mobilize support and participation from all relevant actors, fostering collaboration and synergy in the overall implementation process.

Deputy Principal Secretary from the Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Business Development, Jobo Rasoko, emphasized the importance of the awareness campaign which he said would employ a variety of communication channels and engagement strategies.

These may include media outreach, educational materials, online platforms, and community events. Through this initiative, Lesotho reaffirms its commitment to inclusive development, regional cooperation, and effective partnership with all stakeholders. By fostering a culture of awareness, participation, and collaboration, the country aims to harness the full potential of trade agreements and development projects for the benefit of its people.

“This is an important event because it raises awareness about the EU-SADC Partnership, particularly among civil society, and highlights how best they can participate and tap into the opportunities offered by Lesotho’s economic growth, job creation, and EPA implementation support,” Mr Rasoko said.

He highlighted the focus on agro-processing and light industries, noting that plants could be utilized to produce cosmetics and spices, while feathers from geese and ducks could be used to manufacture duvets and pillows. The project, which began in October last year, is expected to conclude in September 2026.

The Ministry’s Monitoring and Evaluation Manager, Ramolise Rantsane, added: “This programme, implemented under the SADC-Economic Partnership Agreement signed on 10 June 2016, and effective from 10 October of the same year, aims to improve Lesotho’s market access to the European Union, enhance regional cooperation, allow flexible rules of origin, and implement effective safeguards.”

He said the EPA, which was based on the principle of reciprocity, benefited all signing parties. The EU grants 100 percent duty-free access to Lesotho exports, while Lesotho is expected to eliminate tariffs on substantial imports from the EU during the agreement’s implementation.

Josephine Nyakatawa, an advisor from GIZ, expressed her support for the implementation of the EU-SADC Agreement: “This agreement, signed between 27 EU countries and six SADC countries. Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia, Mozambique, and South Africa—aims to reduce and eradicate poverty, promote regional integration in SADC, foster economic cooperation and good governance, and support private sector initiatives.”

Lesotho’s campaign for the EU-SADC EPA and RVC underscores the country’s commitment to inclusive economic development and regional cooperation. By engaging diverse stakeholders and promoting a deeper understanding of these agreements, Lesotho aims to unlock new opportunities for growth, job creation, and sustainable development, the trade ministry says.