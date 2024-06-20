VCL introduce Consumer Protection Code 

Hopolang Mokhopi

Telecommunications giant, Vodacom Lesotho, has introduced a Consumer Protection Code to promote and safeguard the interests of its subscribers.

The Code will ensure the protection of customer rights, guaranteeing them access to services, freedom of choice over services and a way of concluding clear and transparent agreement with the company. It will also ensure accurate billing, privacy protection, fair treatment, prevention of market abuse and an effective grievance resolution mechanism, among other things.

The Code was launched in Maseru yesterday.

Speaking at the launch, Vodacom Lesotho Chief Executive, Mohale Ralebitso, said a customer satisfaction creed was one of the key deliberate pillars in the company’s business model. They were committed to treating every customer equally and provide them with the necessary information to make informed choices, he said.

“Our commitment to customer protection transcends beyond mere transactional interactions, as we strive to cultivate everlasting relationships built on trust and mutual respect,” said Mr Ralebitso.

Furthermore, the Executive Head – Regulatory and External Affairs, Tšepo Ntaopane, said by putting into action the Consumer Protection Code, written both in English and Sesotho, Vodacom Lesotho had unequivocally, affirmed its dedication to safeguarding consumer rights and ensuring good customer experience.

“This underscores our promise to ensuring that every interaction with our services is marked by integrity, transparency and respect among all people who engage with our brand,” he said.

The Vodacom Regulatory Affairs Manager, Mpoi Nkhasi, added the Code had been developed to protect the rights of the company’s valued customers in line with the Lesotho Communications Authority Administrative Rules of 2016 and Consumer Protection Guidelines, 2022. The Code would also help Vodacom solve customer complaints, she said.

“This commitment is not just a compliance requirement but a standard to hold ourselves accountable to our customers and work closely with subscribers through innovative solutions,” said Ms Nkhasi.

She said they would publicize Code to ensure it was understood by all and sundry.