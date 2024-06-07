Employee defrauds SLB of more than M1.3 million 

Moorosi Tsiane

STANDARD Lesotho Bank (SLB)’s former employee, Kolisang Morienyane, has been charged for defrauding the bank of M1,339,420.29 between June 2022 and December 2023.

He was this week jailed after he failed to pay M15 000 cash and M40 000 surety for bail.

This Masowe III man, who was working as the team leader in administration and claims at Standard Lesotho Bank’s City Branch, appeared before Resident Magistrate Peete Molapo on Monday who conferred him with the money laundering and fraud charges.

According to the charge sheet, Morienyane’s job included authorising insurance pay-outs.

He is therefore alleged to have provided false information regarding accounts that needed to be debited and credited with the insurance pay outs.

As a result, the bank is said to have suffered losses amounting to M1,339,420.29.

After the charges were read to him, Morienyane applied to be admitted to bail.

Crown counsel, Keketso Motiki, proposed that the accused be admitted to M15 000 bail and provide surety worth M40 000.

However, the Lesotho Times discovered Morienyane had failed to meet the bail requirements by the time this paper went for print last night. Therefore, he was remanded in custody and will remain there until his next court appearance on 11 June 2024 unless he pays the bail money before then.