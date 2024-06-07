Children’s foundation defrauded 

Hopolang Mokhopi

THE Sentebale Children Foundation has been defrauded of M247,050 by a 34-year-old woman who pretended to represent a service provider.

The accused, ‘Malieo Mosobela, had allegedly made a false representation that she was still working for a company that provided services to Sentebale.

She appeared before the Butha-Buthe Magistrate Court on Tuesday where she stood accused alongside ‘Mamokhobo Mokhobo (54) and Thabo Mokhobo (32).

They appeared before Magistrate ‘Manyefolo Ramakhula who conferred them with the fraud charge.

She released them on M2000 bail deposit each and will reappear in court next Tuesday.

According to Butha-Buthe District Commander (DISPOL) Senior Superintendent (SSP) Mpolokeng Shale, Sentebale Children Foundation had approached the FADIA Academy located in Makopo in the same district, asking for training in sewing skills to help local children.

She said at the time of the application, Mosobela was still an employee of FADIA Academy but was fired in July last year before Sentebale and FADIA could sign an agreement.

“In April this year, Sentebale contacted Malineo for the costs of the course and necessary items. She then gave the bank account number of Mamokhobo, where the money was be deposited,”

SSP Shale said, when Sentebale made a follow-up, it discovered that Malineo had long been fired. She was subsequently arrested with her accomplices on 23 May 2024.

They will reappear before the same court on 11 June 2024.