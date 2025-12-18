Dispute over mining operations set to end 

. . . as Moradi Crushers, community prepare to sign MoU

Hopolang Mokhopi

A long-standing dispute over the environmental impacts caused by quarry miner, Moradi Crushers, and the Mpeke community is set to end as government-initiated dialogue between the warring parties begins to bear fruit.

Moradi Crushers, the Mpeke Community Council and the Department of Mining have now reached the final stage of negotiations and are soon expected to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to resolve the longstanding controversy over mining operations in the area.

The development follows the intervention of Parliament’s Natural Resources Cluster Committee, which engaged the Department of Mining through the office of the Deputy Principal Secretary to mediate between the Mpeke community and Moradi Crushers.

The dialogue was initiated after members of the community repeatedly raised concerns over the social and environmental impact of quarrying activities, as well as the need for clearer benefit-sharing arrangements.

According to sources familiar with the negotiations, the MoU seeks to establish a structured framework governing operations, community participation, environmental management and dispute resolution.

It is expected to outline the responsibilities of all parties, including compliance with mining regulations, rehabilitation of mined areas and mechanisms to ensure that the local community benefits from economic activities linked to the quarry.

Speaking to the Lesotho Times on this week, Mpeke Community Council representative, Tankiso Ramoabi, welcomed the progress, describing the near-finalisation of the MoU as a significant step towards restoring trust and cooperation.

Council officials said the community had long called for formal engagement to address issues such as dust and noise pollution, road damage and employment opportunities for locals.

“The process has not always been easy, but we are encouraged by the willingness shown by all parties to sit around the table and find common ground,” a council representative said.

“This agreement will help ensure that development does not come at the expense of the community’s well-being.”

Moeketsi Lebitso, an engineer in the Department of Mining which played a central facilitation role in the dialogue, said the intervention was in line with government policy to promote responsible and sustainable mining.

Officials emphasised that mining companies must operate within the law while maintaining positive relations with host communities.

“The ministry’s role is to balance economic development with social and environmental protection,” he said. “The MoU will serve as a guiding document to prevent future disputes and to ensure ongoing dialogue.”

Moradi Crushers, Human Resource Manager, Bataung Likate, pledged the company’s commitment to operating responsibly and in partnership with the local community.

He said the company indicated that the MoU would provide clarity and stability for its operations while reinforcing its social obligations.

“Once signed, the agreement is expected to mark a new chapter in relations between Moradi Crushers and the Mpeke community, setting a precedent for cooperative engagement between mining companies, communities and government authorities across the country,” he said.

The quarry mine, located in Morija about 40km outside Maseru, extracts cobalt stone which is crushed to make concrete stones. The mining operations raise a lot of dust which pollutes the air and also taints laundry items on drying lines in homes

The host community has complained about the air and noise pollution caused by blasting and grinding of stones. There had been no clear solution in sight for years.