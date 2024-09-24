SUBSCRIBE
Thursday, September 26, 2024
Basotho anticipate Starlink launch in Lesotho

by Lesotho Times
Prime Minister Sam Matekane’s meeting this week with billionaire, Elon Musk, has thrown Basotho into a frenzy, in anticipation of Starlink’s launch in Lesotho.

The launch expected by the end of this year, will shake up Lesotho’s telecommunication sector to the benefit of consumers who will likely see prices of data significantly going down.

Mr Matekane wrote on his X about his meeting with Musk.

“Today, I had the pleasure of meeting with Elon Musk, to discuss advancing connectivity in Lesotho. We are committed to exploring innovative solutions to improving internet access and bridging the digital divide for out people. Exciting developments lie ahead,” Mr Matekane said.

Musk’s meetings with leaders attending the 79th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York, USA, are meant to mobilise them to facilitate regulatory approvals for Starlink, the high-speed internet facility operated by one of Musk’s companies, SpaceX.

Musk has already launched Starlink in 14 African countries including Botswana, Eswatini and Zimbabwe in the Southern African region.

What do you think about Starlink’s launch in Lesotho?

 

