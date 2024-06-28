Aranda Unveils 2024 Young Designers 

Moroke Sekoboto

Basotho blanket producers, Aranda Textiles, have proudly unveiled the second edition of the Young Basotho Designers Collection (YBDC) for 2024.

This initiative by Aranda Textiles aims to empower young designers of Basotho origin below the age of 45.

The YBDC 2024 cohort includes Pule Kojoana, Kamohelo Chabana, Khethang “Morusu” Hlalele, Lintle Pholo, Matabe Lonia Tšauli, Samuel Ntlhakana, Khauhelo Lephema, and Malehloka “Maleh” Hlalele.

The launch of their blankets range was held at ‘Manthabiseng Convention Centre over the weekend.

Aranda Brand Ambassador Palo Mokailane stated that the initiative was open to anyone with a design or creative background.

“Entries undergo a rigorous evaluation process. Once the best designs are chosen, they will be converted to Computer-Aided Designs (CADs) before sampling and production commences,” Mr Mokailane said.

Also speaking at the event, Aranda Product Development Manager and Account Executive, Kerrilee Poolman, emphasized the initiative’s purpose in the upliftment of Basotho designers.

“This initiative provides a platform for young and talented designers to showcase their blanket designs and tell Basotho tales through the medium of the blanket,” Mr Poolman said.

“To keep this tradition alive, Aranda recognizes the need to enable authentic blanket designs by Basotho youth for Basotho. All designers chosen for the initiative will earn royalties as long as the blankets sell.”

Aranda’s Integrated Marketing Manager, Palesa Tladi, highlighted the structured approach of the initiative.

“Our objective is to ensure structured development and growth of the collections. Therefore, the initiative runs on a bi-annual cycle. Designers meeting the required criteria are encouraged to submit their blanket designs to Aranda. The submission deadline for new designs to be considered for the following year’s range is the end of March each preceding year,” she said.

In the pilot edition of 2022, Aranda collaborated with the likes of musician Thaabe “Ntate Stunna” Letsie and socialite Tshepo Pitso, popularly known as Material Don Dada, to produce Manothi a Koriana and Lithota respectively.

The Class of 2024

Pule Kojoana – Creative Designer & Entrepreneur

Blanket designed: Nalane

Born and raised in Thaba Bosiu, Pule is the eldest son in his family. Despite lacking tertiary education, he used his passion for art and drawing skills to create hand-painted T-shirts. He transitioned to digital design and printing in 2002, starting his own printed T-shirt business called “Kobo Kulca”. Over time, he refined his graphic design skills and expanded his creative endeavours to include other textile products.

Kamohelo Chabana – Actor and Designer

Blanket designed: Leisa

Kamohelo Leisa Chabana, a young Mosotho man, is inspired by the tradition of going to initiation school. He founded the Leisa clothing brand, inspired by the iconic Basotho Heritage blankets. “Leisa” means a leader, a title given to a boy whose father wants to start an initiation school.

Morusu Khethang Hlalele – Musician, Designer, Writer, and Voice Over Artist

Blanket designed: Letsatsi

Morusu, from Quthing, Lesotho, is a versatile musician known for his mastery of the accordion in the famo music genre. With over 15 years in the music industry, he excels as a producer, songwriter, composer, and arranger. His collaboration with industry legends led to the acclaimed self-titled Morusu album in 2008, earning him the title of “Best Sesotho Album” at the South African Traditional Music Awards in 2009.

Lintle Pholo – Artist, Designer, Entrepreneur

Blanket designed: Likhomo

Born in Maseru district, Lintle discovered his passion for art early in life. After completing high school, he pursued studies in graphic design, entrepreneurship, and fine art. His expertise led to the prestigious opportunity to design a blanket for His Majesty King Letsie III’s birthday in 2018. This further fuelled his fascination with patterns, particularly Litema (Basotho traditional pattern design), as a storytelling medium. Focusing on ancient African art and culture, Lintle aspires to preserve this knowledge through books, carpets, and blankets, echoing the traditions of historical cave painters.

Matabe Lonia Tsáuli-Fashion Designer

Blankets designed: Ngoale

Matabe is a young creative Mosotho woman who is passionate about design and fashion. She is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Fashion and Retailing at Limkokwing University of Creative Technology. She has diverse skills encompassing design, pattern drafting, garment sewing, and photography. She incorporates cultural elements into her designs, drawing inspiration from the iconic Basotho Heritage blankets.

Samuel Ntlhakana-Fashion designer

Blanket designed: Litema

Samuel hails from Leribe district in the village of Sebothoane Tšifa-Li-Mali. His passion for fashion design led to him studying at Limkokwing University of Creative Technology in Maseru. While attending university he refined his design skills by producing customized shoes and t-shirts. Inspired by Lesotho’s culture, Samuel wanted to reimagine the use of Seshoeshoe fabric. He showcased his creations at the Royal Cup Horse race in 2023 in honour of King Letsie III’s 60th birthday. He now champions sustainable fashion, blending heritage with modernity. His future lies in crafting timeless pieces that reflect his cultural roots.

Malehloka ‘Maleh’ Hlalele – Musician, entrepreneur

Blanket designed: Kobo ea Poloko

Popularly known by her stage name Maleh, the Afro Pop artist began her musical journey in the heart of Lesotho, Maseru West, where she was born and raised. The vocalist’s professional career began in Bloemfontein when she joined Afro-Pop group Kaya, which released their debut album ‘Kunzima’, winning them the Metro FM best newcomer award in 2005. She later parted from the group to further her studies at a film college in Johannesburg, where she majored in cinematography. Upon graduating, she worked for several events production companies as a production coordinator, producing various major music festivals before returning to the stage to re-start her singing career.

Khauhelo Lephema-Film maker, Actor, model and designer

Blanket designed: Sabole

This Mosotho filmmaker, actor and model began his creative journey in 2011. Inspired by Hollywood greats, he taught himself editing and produced the experimental film Mosuoe. After enrolling to study film production, he created groundbreaking works that earned acclaim both locally and internationally. With a vision to elevate Lesotho’s film industry, Khauhelo aims to tell authentic African stories. His accolades include awards from the Lesotho Film Festival and the King Moshoeshoe International Film Festival. Beyond filmmaking, his talents extend to drawing and costume design, showcasing a multidimensional approach to storytelling.