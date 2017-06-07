Wednesday , 7 June 2017
Final elections tally announced

Posted date : June 6, 2017 In Local News, News, RESULTS 0

THE Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has announced the final National Assembly seats tally after the 3 June 2017 elections.

Below is the final seats tally:

  • The All Basotho Convention (ABC) is the biggest winner, with 47 constituency seats and one proportional representation (PR) seat, with a total of 48. The ABC has also won three constituencies in which the candidates died before the elections. The IEC declared failed elections in Thupa-Kubu, Hololo and Teyateyaneng #24 constituencies.

ABC candidate for Thupa-Kubu constituency, Afrika Makakane, Basotho National Party (BNP) candidate for Hololo constituency, Matela Leakae and Popular Front for Democracy candidate for Teyateyaneng #24 constituency died ahead of the polls.

The constituency elections for the legislature candidates will be held after 90 days from the polls.

  • The Democratic Congress (DC) has 26 constituency seats and four PR seats, with a total of 30.
  • The Lesotho Congress for Democracy (LCD) has one constituency seat and 10 PR seats, with a total of 11.
  • The Alliance of Democrats (AD) has one constituency seat and eight PR seats, with a total of nine.
  • The Movement for Economic Change (MEC) has one constituency seat and five PR seats, with a total of six.
  • The Basotho National Party (BNP) has no constituency seat and five PR seats.
  • The Popular Front for Democracy (PFD) has one constituency seat and two PR seats, with a total of three.
  • The Reformed Congress of Lesotho (RCL) has no constituency seat and one PR seat.
  • The Basotho Congress Party (BCP) has no constituency seat and one PR seat.
  • The Democratic Party of Lesotho (DPL) has no constituency seat and one PR seat.
  • The Marematlou Freedom Party (MFP) has no constituency seat and one PR seat.
  • The National Independent Party (NIP) has no constituency seat and one PR seat.
