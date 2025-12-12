“Unfazed” Lipholo forges on

…vows to press ahead with land-return mission despite “state intimidation”

Moorosi Tsiane

BASOTHO Covenant Movement (BCM) leader, Dr Tšepo Lipholo, has vowed to forge ahead with his mission to reclaim a piece of land he alleges South Africa “illegally took” from Lesotho — insisting that no amount of intimidation, arrest or government pressure will stop him.

Addressing cheering supporters on Tuesday afternoon, his first public appearance since being granted bail the previous day, Dr Lipholo said the six months he spent in detention had only strengthened his resolve.

Dr Lipholo, who faces treason, sedition, human trafficking and insulting the Royal Family charges, was arrested on 4 July 2025 and had been detained at the Maseru Central Correctional Institution since then. He only walked out of custody on Tuesday despite securing bail in the High Court the previous day.

Justice Maliepollo Makhetha admitted him to bail on condition that he pays a deposit of M10 000 and finds a reputable Mosotho to stand surety in the amount of M100 000.

Now, he says, what did not kill him has only made him stronger — declaring he would not be deterred by Prime Minister Sam Matekane’s “tactics”.

“The plan to get back the country will continue whether the government likes it or not. I am not asking for permission from ntate Matekane. We are getting it back,” he declared to loud applause.

Dr Lipholo said the government had arrested him as part of a broader ploy to derail his participation in what he described as a United Nations-linked technical team working on the disputed land question.

“They learnt that at the UN there is a technical team made up of other countries which I am part of. That is why they found a reason to lock me up — to halt me,” he charged, adding that he believed South Africa had also alerted Lesotho officials about the developments.

“Prison showed me who really cares”

Reflecting on his detention, Dr Lipholo painted a grim picture of his months behind bars.

He said he left his home under heavy escort by soldiers, police and NSS officers — an experience he described as frightening and humiliating.

Prison, he added, exposed him to isolation, health scares and psychological strain.

“I was locked in a place where I only saw clouds and walls. I couldn’t see people. This is my first time seeing people like this after six months,” he said.

He claimed he often fell critically ill at night and relied on emergency attention from his doctors.

“Prison is not a nice place. It shows you who really loves and cares for you. You are locked in with people who are very hurt. Being closed in from 3pm to 7am every day was not a good feeling,” he added.

He thanked BCM supporters, political leaders who publicly spoke on his behalf, and members of the media whom he credited for “exposing the hurtful things” he endured.

Dr Lipholo also alleged that the state is targeting BCM members who fled into exile.

Although he did not mention them by name, but the police have since issued warrants of arrest for BCM members; Obed Makhatseane, Kenneth Matee, Mpiti Thamae, and Mosiuoa Matsora, who are accused of conniving with Dr Lipholo to overthrow His Majesty’s government.

“They fear strong voices, even in exile. Some have nothing to do with politics or any so-called plot to topple the government. They are simply strong people, that is why the government is after them,” he claimed.

He further dismissed claims by some traditional chiefs who say they too are pursuing the land-return agenda, insisting the matter is strictly political and governed by international law.

“According to UN laws, chiefs have no say in this. It has nothing to do with the government. It doesn’t depend on it,” he said.

In a parting shot, Dr Lipholo accused the government of displaying “signs of dictatorship”, warning that the world would not tolerate repression.

“This government is showing signs of dictatorship and unfortunately the world will not sit back and watch. Those who do that perish very fast,” he warned.

While he said he would take some time to rest after months in confinement, Dr Lipholo stressed that his mission remained unchanged.

“Once I regain my strength, we continue. The struggle to get back the land does not stop.”

Meanwhile, his sedition, human trafficking and insulting the Royal Family trial is set to resume on 2 February 2026 before acting High Court Judge Palesa Rantara.