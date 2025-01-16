Serial killer charged 

Hopolang Mokhopi

AN alleged serial killer, Mongoli Ranyali, has been charged by the Maseru Magistrates Court for the brutal murders of three people in Maseru.

The 34-year-old, originally from Lesobeng, Ha Peterosi in Thaba-Tseka but residing in Ha Matala, appeared before Magistrate Puseletso McPherson this week.

He was remanded in custody and ordered to reappear before the same court on 28 January 2025, as investigations into the matter are still ongoing.

Magistrate McPherson informed the accused of his right to apply for bail at the High Court, which has jurisdiction over murder cases. The magistrates court primarily handles remand proceedings in such

He was also informed of his right to legal representation, including access to legal aid services if needed.

According to the chargesheet, Ranyali is accused of stabbing Tumo Telamo in the neck with a knife on or about 20 August 2024 at or near Ha Matala in the district of Maseru. The injuries inflicted allegedly caused Telamo’s death.

It is also alleged that on or about 13 June 2024, also at or near Ha Matala, Ranyali stabbed an unidentified man in the chest with a spear, inflicting fatal injuries.

The third count arose from his alleged fatal stabbing of Sello Raselo in the neck with a knife on or about 1 August 2024 at or near Lithabaneng in Maseru.

Detective Woman Police Constable (DWPC) Machaete Ralejoe narrated how the police had received tip offs leading to the recovery of the victims’ bodies and Ranyali’s arrest.