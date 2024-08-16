RSL destroys illicit tobacco products 

Moroke Sekoboto

THE Revenue Services Lesotho (RSL) has destroyed 557 cartons and 76 boxes of illegal cigarettes with an estimated street value of M126 000.

The products were trashed at Tšoeneng Landfill in Rothe, Maseru, this week.

Some of the seized products were prohibited from being on the market while others were undeclared.

According to RSL Manager of Inland Port Services, Lebohang Nokana, the cigarettes were seized at various ports of entry across the country between December 2023 and June 2024.

“The cigarettes that we destroyed were seized from December until June, and at that period Basotho seemed determined to smuggle them into the country.

“They were smuggled by hawkers who failed to declare them or pay the required excise duties. This confiscation is part of RSL’s routine checks to ensure compliance with regulations governing tobacco and tobacco products in Lesotho,” Mr Nokana said.

He said the RSL was mandated to protect the public from illicit products, leading to the seizure of these prohibited cigarettes.

“These illicit cigarettes compete in the market with legally declared and duty-paid cigarettes, undermining the integrity of the market. RSL urges all traders and individuals to refrain from importing illicit goods into Lesotho,” Mr Nokana added.

He warned that people who purchased goods from the black-market risked losing their money, as seized goods are destroyed without compensation.

“When we seize and destroy illicit products, it’s a financial loss for the smugglers who would have bought them from the black-market in South Africa. We urge the public to stop engaging in such activities. Our next step is to confiscate any smuggled goods that have already entered the country and are found in the market,” Mr Nokana said.

Mr Nokana said the RSL would collaborate with other stakeholders to eliminate illicit goods and prevent them from entering the country.

“These undeclared, illegal goods negatively impact the Southern African Customs Union (SACU) economy, as they result in significant tax losses. Therefore, we have joint anti-smuggling operations with South Africa.”