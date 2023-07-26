RSL committed to improving customer experience

Moroke Sekoboto

The country’s tax-collector, Revenue Services Lesotho (RSL).is committed to responding to clients’ needs in order to increase efficiency and the effectiveness of its services.

This is according to the RSL Acting Commissioner-General ‘Mathabo Mokoko, who emphasised the importance of responding to customers’ requirements through user-friendly solutions.

She said this during an E-Taxation Platform orientation held on Tuesday in Maseru.

Taxpayers who were at the event were taught how to file their tax returns online in the convenience of their homes.

Ms Mokoko said the RSL intended to educate Value Added Tax (VAT) and Pay As You Earn (PAYE) registered and unregistered clients about the E-Taxation Platform.

“Today is all about making sure that you understand how this platform will ease access to our services. We understood your

frustrations of having to queue at our offices and have responded through this online service-delivery,” Ms Mokoko said.

“Our goal is to offer services that are effective as we change with the times. This demonstration is part of a journey that started in March this year when we launched E-Taxation.”

Tuesday’s event, she emphasised, was intended to improve clients’ E-Taxation experience.

“It is not about RSL, but this is our response to your needs. I am hoping that as you leave this place, you will exchange this knowledge with other people,” Ms Mokoko said.

The RSL Deputy Commissioner of Revenue Compliance, Mokhethi Mabea, noted paying taxes is a challenging and time-consuming task, but they would continue to make it easy and convenient for citizens to comply with tax laws.

“It is important for citizens to pay tax so that government can deliver services to the public,” Mr Mabea said.

Although the journey of tax-administration digitalisation started in 2014, the RSL had some services which were not automated at the time, Mr Mabea noted.

“We have since automated services since 2018 and people can now access them online in the comfort of their bed or offices,” Mr Mabea said.