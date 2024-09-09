‘Phapano engineered BAP rebellion’- Mahao 

Mohloai Mpesi

MINISTRY of Energy Principal Secretary, Tankiso Phaphano, “engineered rebellion” in the Basotho Action Party (BAP), by seducing some members with false economic promises.

This is according to the party’s leader and Minister of Energy, Professor Nqosa Mahao, who alleges Mr Phapano “pulled the rebellion off” by “seducing” party members with promises of government tenders and embassy posts for their children.

That had resulted in the establishment of a BAP faction called Chillers, which he has berated for being unruly.

Prof Mahao spoke over the weekend while addressing a BAP rally in the Qoaling constituency in Maseru. At the rally, at least 72 people from different political parties decided to join the BAP, a development Prof Mahao said was a clear signal that his party was growing.

Prof Mahao and Mr Phapano have been at odds since December 2023 when the BAP joined Prime Minister Sam Matekane’s coalition government. Prof Mahao became energy minister with Mr Phapano appointed the same ministry’s PS.

Mr Phapano is a former All Basotho Convention (ABC) official, who together with several others, supported Prof Mahao when he fell out with ABC founding leader and ex-premier, Thomas Thabane.

Prof Mahao was Mr Thabane’s deputy-leader before he, in April 2021, jumped the ABC ship to form his BAP, alongside the likes of Mr Phapano and other prominent people. Mr Phapano had been regarded as Prof Mahao’s right-hand man.

However, upon joining the government, the two clashed on several issues in their ministry. The discord quickly spilled into the BAP structures, birthing factions and an alleged failed attempt to get Mr Matekane to fire Prof Mahao.

This attempt was purportedly, spearheaded by a BAP faction called Chillers, allegedly led by Mr Phapano. This faction would allegedly hold clandestine meetings with Mr Matekane at the latter’s MGC Park complex, where it tried unsuccessfully to convince him to fire the BAP leader from his ministerial post.

BAP Secretary-General, Lepolesa Makutoane, said the Chillers was a BAP faction comprising men and women who throw their weight behind Mr Phapano as they believed that he had been wrongly treated by Prof Mahao and the party.

As squabbles between Prof Mahao and Mr Phapano intensified, the BAP central executive committee (CEC) subsequently expelled Mr Phapano from the party, together with some members of the Chillers faction from the party’s Mohale’s Hoek district constituencies.

They are Mpharane constituency chairperson, Thabiso Jacob Likotsi, Taung constituency chairperson, Tṧeliso Matseletsele, and Phamong constituency Treasurer, Molibeli Mafethe, originally from Mekaling constituency.

But Prof Mahao was also quick to promise the Chillers faction members forgiveness, should they truly repent and seek to be accepted back into the party fold.

That acceptance would hinge on their willingness to submit to the authority of the party’s CEC.

“There is a group calling themselves Chillers. They now find themselves like Cain on the desert. But if they want to return home, and abide by the CEC’s leadership, you should welcome them,” Prof Mahao said.

“They were misled by a ghost, lied to about tenders, government positions and promises of their children being deployed to embassies. When they return, accept them. We are a party that builds. But we are also a party that is controlled by its constitution.”

Contacted for comment by the Lesotho Times on Tuesday afternoon, Mr Phapano lashed out at this journalist, saying it was weird that a civil servant of his standing was being asked to comment on issues pertaining to political rallies.

“How dare you ask a civil servant about political issues, especially those spoken at a rally? I thought you were going to ask me about ministerial business,” an irritated Mr Phapano said.

Meanwhile, Prof Mahao said the situation in the BAP warranted deployment of seasoned members to constituencies, to assess “whether the party has been infiltrated by other parties”.

“We have directed the CEC to ensure that there is stability and that we haven’t been infiltrated at constituency level, and that where there is infiltration, we swiftly fix things,” Prof Mahao said.

“The problems that we have emanate from BAP members not being familiar with the party’s constitution and its prescripts. It becomes easy for one to be infiltrated when they do not know their constitution.

“The CEC will form a team of people who will train constituency committees on the BAP constitution.”

Welcoming new members from Abia, Matala and Matsieng constituencies, Prof Mahao said it was imperative for his party to grow, hence they had begun canvassing for support ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The BAP, he said, would be more visible as it gathers new members to fill the gap created by those who had left the party due to misunderstandings and prolonged squabbles.

Professor Mahao said the new members symbolised “that this party is growing, going from strength to strength”.

“Some people were singing the tune that BAP is dead and that it is no longer growing. But you have just witnessed a councillor from Matsieng constituency coming into BAP with many followers,” a jubilant Prof Mahao said.

“You witnessed men and women who left the BAP previously, rejoining the party and being given membership cards, citing that they are returning home because they are founders of this party.”

He said there were more people who had expressed interest in joining his party.

“There are some who are interested in coming into the BAP, we are going to unveil them very soon. We are building BAP now as we head to the 2027 general elections,” Prof Mahao said.

“To you Matsieng, Abia and Matala constituencies, welcome those people with warmth. You have seen that they are not joking. They are strong men and women who can be trusted to navigate this party to greener pastures. Give them responsibilities so that they can help this party to grow,” he said.

After the rally, BAP secretary general, Mr Makutoane, told the Lesotho Times the Chillers group comprised of Mr Phapano’s supporters who believed that the latter had been unfairly treated by the BAP.

However, Mr Makutoane, dismissed the Chillers group as a bunch of outlaws “who disregarded the constitution of the party and directives from the CEC”.

“Chillers is a group of BAP members from different constituencies who visit each other. They do that to demonstrate their support for Mr Phapano. They are people who believe they are not controlled by the CEC,” Mr Makutoane said.

“At one point, the CEC halted holding rallies because we were still working on something. But they (Chillers) continued holding rallies against the CEC’s directives. Chillers have held two rallies, in Hlotse around March this year and the other one was held in Mosalemane a few months later, around June.

“They are clearly not controlled by the CEC and believe that the PS is being mistreated. For that reason, their unity is a demonstration of support for Mr Phapano.”

He added: “Unfortunately, they demonstrate that support by disregarding CEC directives. These Chillers are always at loggerheads with the CEC and its directives.

“They refused to attend BAP meetings including the meetings which were intended to address those issues they were complaining about.”

Mr Makutoane, also alleged that Mr Phapano and his Chillers faction supporters, who had been expelled from the BAP, had refused to leave the party.

“Chillers failed to attend a meeting in Hlotse around April. They also refused to attend another meeting in Mohale’s Hoek, including Messrs Likotsi and Mafethe. After we expelled them these Chillers, refused to leave the party. They say they are not going anywhere,” Mr Makutoane said.

“They have been dismissed from the party, but they refuse to go. Their dismissals stand nonetheless unless they do what the party leader has told them to do (apologise and seek re-admission into the party).”