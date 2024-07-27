Mokaloba, Motoa bury Kamoli 

—disclose in court that former army boss ordered bombings

Moorosi Tsiane

TOP soldiers, Major General (Maj-Gen) Ramanka Mokaloba and retired Maj-Gen Poqa Motoa have thrown former army boss Tlali Kamoli under the bus.

They have told the High Court that Kamoli directly ordered the 27 January 2014 simultaneous bombings of former First Lady ‘Maesaiah Thabane’s Moshoeshoe II home and the Ha-Abia residence of then Police Commissioner Khothatso Tšooana.

Maj-Gen Mokaloba was adamant before court yesterday that Kamoli had ordered the hit on the two houses.

Maj-Gen Motoa testified before the same court that Kamoli had refused to hand over soldiers suspected of committing criminal activities to the police.

The two senior army officers were called in as state witnesses in the ongoing trial wherein Kamoli, alongside four other soldiers, are facing attempted murder and damage to property charges over the bombings. Kamoli also faces an additional charge of obstruction of justice.

Kamoli is charged alongside Pitso Ramoepane, Litekanyo Nyakane, Mohlalefi Seitlheko and Malefane Heqoa.

Bombshell

Maj-Gen Mokaloba, the seventh Crown witness in the trial, revealed that Kamoli had ordered the attacks. Mokaloba stated that in January 2014, Kamoli had summoned him to his office at Ratjomose Barracks, where he outlined his plan to stage shootings near the homes of ‘Maesaiah (nee Liabiloe Ramoholi) in Moshoeshoe II and Commissioner Tšooana in Ha Abia. ‘Maesaiah was then Prime Minister Thomas Thabane’s girlfriend.

Maj-Gen Mokaloba said Kamoli intended the operation to appear as an internal police feud due to a dispute involving then Deputy Commissioner of Police Keketso Monaheng and Commissioner Tšooana. Kamoli’s ultimate goal was to destabilise the police and position the army as the primary security force for Prime Minister Thomas Thabane, thus consolidating his control over the security forces.

“He said it seemed there was a plan to promote DCP Monaheng to Commissioner, and that issue caused a feud, making the operation appear like internal fights within the police,” Maj-Gen Mokaloba said.

“But I started asking questions, such as why there were other houses near Liabiloe’s place that were not built in a structural linear manner. I also made him aware that there is an army base nearby, Mejametalana, with soldiers always ready to respond to any situation. I told him that might cause soldiers to fight against each other. Additionally, there were police guarding Liabiloe and Commissioner Tšooana’s homes, who would surely respond to the shooting. I was telling him about the collateral damage and the level of risk that might be caused by such an operation.

“His response indicated that he was a bit disappointed, but he said he would see how to go about it. He said if such an operation was successful, when the national security heads met, he would influence the then Prime Minister Tom Thabane to remove the police as his bodyguards and use soldiers. He (Kamoli) said Thabane was favouring the police while isolating the army, so he would have succeeded in breaking that bond.

“He said once the soldiers were the ones providing Thabane with security, he would be able to control and know who Thabane meets with. He said the Police Special Operations Unit (SOU) seemed to be arming itself with weapons taken as exhibits from courts and the weapons taken from soldiers during the 1994 and 1998 riots. He said he would one day want to see them (SOU) walking the streets wearing white shirts with anti-riot batons in their hands and their blue trousers labelled ‘Police’ on the buttocks.”

A few days later, on 26 January 2014, Mokaloba received a call from Kamoli instructing him to meet Major Mochesane for an operation. Mokaloba declined to participate, sensing that he was being set up. The next morning, he learned of the gunshots at Moshoeshoe II and Ha Abia and reported this to Kamoli, who only thanked him for reporting the incident to him.

He said he had suggested a joint investigation with the police. However, the police were already suspicious of the army’s involvement, leading to tensions between the forces.

“This was proven later on when the Commissioner (Tšooana) wrote to the Commander asking for certain soldiers to be handed over to the police for interrogation to help with investigations and such soldiers were not released.”

Maj-Gen Mokaloba said his name was on the list, but he had also wished that Kamoli’s name should be on the list as well.

“I felt sorry for the junior officers whose names were also on the list. I had hoped that Lt-Gen Kamoli’s name would feature on the list for him to lead with example as the army boss.”

Obstruction

On Monday, Maj-Gen Motoa, the fifth Crown witness, testified about Kamoli’s obstruction of justice and the culture of fear he instilled within the army. Motoa recalled receiving a call from the late Lieutenant General Khoantle Motšomotšo (then deputy commander) on the morning of the bombings, directing him to Commissioner Tšooana’s house. Upon arrival, they discovered the bombings, with Kamoli’s bodyguard speculating about the use of a high explosive. Kamoli later reprimanded the bodyguard for sharing information with the police.

Maj-Gen Motoa testified that Kamoli refused to hand over soldiers suspected of criminal activities to the police, insisting on a joint investigation that never materialized. Maj-Gen Motoa expressed his surprise at Kamoli’s refusal, highlighting the hypocrisy of Kamoli’s stance given his own history of torturing soldiers. Maj-Gen Motoa himself was a victim of such torture, describing a harrowing experience in 2015 wherein he was drowned, suffocated, and subjected to extreme cold during detention.

“I asked him where the house was, but he said I should find out and ensure that the Commander (Kamoli) found me there when he arrived. I was later given directions by one Second Lieutenant Mohasi. Unfortunately, upon my arrival, General Kamoli was already there.

“We discovered that the house was bombed, and while we were still in shock, one of General Kamoli’s bodyguards, Captain Rakotsi, speculated that a high explosive bomb was used. Police continued to assess the situation. As they were still assessing, General Kamoli returned and angrily questioned Captain Rakotsi for explaining to the police about the bomb, telling him to learn to keep quiet,” said Maj-Gen Motoa.

Maj-Gen Motoa said they learned that two other houses were bombed the same morning and went to investigate.

“A few days after the incidents, Kamoli called a senior officers’ meeting and read a letter from Mr Tšooana listing soldiers wanted by the police for interrogation concerning high-profile criminal cases. However, Kamoli refused to release them.”

Maj-Gen Motoa said he found it surprising that Kamoli refused to hand over the soldiers under the pretence of protecting them from police brutality, while he himself tortured soldiers.

“I was subjected to torture, and I know it is not a nice experience. It’s surprising that Kamoli claimed to protect soldiers while he was the one torturing them. He was very aggressive, and everyone would keep quiet when he passed. If he had concerns about soldiers being tortured, he should have raised them with the Commissioner, not senior officers, as it wouldn’t help him or the soldiers,” said Maj-Gen Motoa.

Maj-Gen Motoa was one of the suspected mutineers who were arrested by the army in 2015. He had explained to the court while testifying in another case two years back that he was drowned in a dam at Setibing Military Base, suffocated with a tube and sprayed over with cold water, among other things, during his winter detention.

Mr Thabane had fired Kamoli on 29 August 2014 but the latter retaliated by launching a coup attempt that saw Mr Thabane flee to South Africa, plunging the country into turmoil.

The trial continues today with Maj-Mokaloba’s cross-examination.