Mohale breaks barriers in media, creative arts 

LOCAL media personality and actress, Matšeliso Mohale, who has featured in several popular South African productions including Muvhangho and Showmax’s OutLaws, is truly the girl that she is; a determined one with nerves of steel.

In recognition of the Africa Women’s Month, Lesotho Times (LT) reporter, Letsatsi Selikoe, this week caught up with Ms Mohale to get insights into the dynamics of her craft, as one of the women making waves in the local arts sector.

Ms Mohale wears many hats. She is a lecturer at the Limkokwing University of Creative Technology (LUCT) and runs a media production company, Mohale Media Productions, which she founded and of which she is the communications director.

Ms Mohale also plies her trade in the media space as a professional corporate communications specialist, audio and visual multimedia producer, digital marketing professional, actress, film producer, director and scriptwriter.

And she has an impressive academic resume in media related studies to boot.

She boasts a Masters of Arts and Communication Science (2015 – 2018) from the Limkokwing University of Creative Technology (Botswana), BA (Hons) In Professional Communication (2008 – 2012), Limkokwing University of Creative Technology (Lesotho), Computer Education & Training Technology (2005 – 2006) (Lesotho) and a Certificate in Information Technology.

Excerpts:

LT: As a woman and role player in the media and creative arts space, what challenges do you believe women in the industry face, and how can they be addressed?

Mohale: In my experience, gender discrimination often makes being a woman feel like you are valued less. It’s as if we’re always expected to seek validation from men.

The underrepresentation of women in decision-making roles is a major issue; our opinions are rarely taken seriously unless a man is there to endorse them.

There’s also the painful reality of lower earnings. It’s incredibly frustrating to do the same job—or even perform better—yet get paid less simply because we are women.

Another serious concern is sexual harassment, which we sometimes refer to as ‘couch casting.’ This issue ruins many careers; some individuals are desperate to break into the industry, and because they are women, they feel pressured to compromise their integrity to get ahead. I always encourage young people to steer clear of that path.

Lastly, balancing personal life and work is a real challenge. We, as women, have additional responsibilities at home, making it difficult to juggle everything effectively.”

LT: How do you perceive the representation of women in the media, both in front of and behind the camera?

Mohale: No matter how skilled you are in the workplace, the respect you receive will never match that of a man.

I recall talking to other female directors in South Africa who were on the verge of quitting because their suggestions were always treated as secondary options, only to be considered if a male counterpart failed.

There is clear gender inequality; the structures and frameworks in place make it evident that leadership roles are predominantly designed for men

LT: What role do you think female storytellers play in changing narratives and perceptions within society?

Mohale: The fact is, women can tell stories better—it’s a skill that’s naturally gifted to us.

As women, we have a special closeness to our children. Whenever there’s a problem, it’s ‘mom’ they turn to.

This connection allows us to relate to every situation, thus enabling us to narrate those stories more effectively.

LT: What is the work culture like within Mohale Media Productions? How do you promote inclusivity and diversity among your team?

Mohale: In my office, gender doesn’t play a role. I focus solely on qualifications. Whoever is best suited for a role—whether behind the camera or elsewhere—gets the assignment. There’s no strict division; we work collaboratively as a team. So yes, in my environment, there are no distinctions between genders.

LT: Have you collaborated with other women in media or the arts? Can you talk about the importance of these collaborations?

Mohale: I have worked with many women, though not always in collaboration, as that often doesn’t align with my approach.

I’m a passionate person who pursues my goals, and sometimes others may not share my vision, leading me to move on. I’ve had the privilege of working with a lot of women, even outside the media sector.

For instance, I received sponsorship for one of my project launches, ‘The Endurance Film,’ where Bela’s Boutique provided beautiful dresses, and another woman contributed to the decorations. When women come together, we create something exceptional, and I hope that continues to be the case.

LT: What advice would you give to aspiring actresses or media professionals looking to establish themselves in the creative arts industry?

Mohale: Iyoh! Ntja e-ja ntjanyana (it’s a dog-eat-dog environment). People are really battling it out. I’m holding on because of my passion. Our industry is still in its ‘infancy’ in Lesotho, and being a woman, especially an actress in a field that many view as just a hobby, adds another layer of complexity—whether it’s in entertainment or journalism, we still have a long way to go.

Women in this industry face challenges like lack of funding, inequality, and sexual harassment, so we need to learn how to navigate these issues.

I’m not sure if we’ll ultimately prevail. But I know I’m going to keep pushing until I reach the top. I won’t let these challenges change what I love. Be ready!

LT: Can you share a significant challenge you have faced in your career and how you overcame it?

Mohale: Shifting the focus away from being a woman, I want to talk about the lack of funds and support.

It’s tough being in an industry where people often discourage me, saying things like, ‘This is Lesotho; you won’t make it here.’

They insist that I need ‘Mr. So-and-So’ to succeed in the industry. It’s disheartening, but I refuse to let that stop me. I believe in my vision and I’m determined to carve my own path.

LT: What project or role in your acting career are you most proud of, and why?

Mohale: I take pride in every scene I create and never underestimate any character I portray. However, I still remember my first character, which was very small, but it made a significant impact on me.

I was particularly proud of my role in Ts’asa, a film which was beautifully directed by Ntate Pj Makosholo. I was so immersed in my character that I truly felt it: my emotions, including my tears, were deeply rooted in the portrayal.

This was during my early years in the industry when I was grappling with many challenges, but that role stood out for me.

I believe it’s essential never to take small characters for granted. I’ve also had the incredible opportunity to be a part of productions I never thought I’d be involved in, like Muvhango, Nikiwe, and Outlaws.

Even the roles I played in Bophelo and Ts’asa meant a lot to me. Each role, no matter how small, contributes to growth and learning in this journey.

LT: How do you handle criticism, both as an actress and a media entrepreneur?

Mohale: Criticism has shaped me into who I am today. I’ve learned that what others say about me is ultimately none of my business.

As long as I’m satisfied with my work, that’s what truly matters. People will always talk, regardless of the situation.

While I welcome constructive criticism that can help me grow, I filter out the noise that doesn’t serve my purpose.

What I know for sure is that I pour my heart into everything I do, giving it my all—100%. So, if someone wants to come at me with criticism, it’s really just a waste of their time. I’m unstoppable, and I refuse to let negativity hold me back.

LT: What are your future goals for your production house, and how do you plan to achieve them?

Mohale: I love my country, but the truth is that I might consider relocating to pursue my career opportunities elsewhere.

It’s always a difficult decision to make. For many, leaving their home country in search of better prospects is a tough journey, and for us as Basotho, the challenge is even greater. It feels like we are always tied to our roots, making it hard to completely leave and never return.

However, I have a strong wish to see our media industry flourish. I dream of a time when my studio is fully equipped and the government invests in the arts.

It’s high time our leaders recognize the potential of the arts sector. While funds are directed toward projects in agriculture during this critical period of global warming, we need to shift our focus.

The entertainment industry is a viable avenue for generating revenue. It’s disheartening to see our beautiful landscapes featured in films, while we, with our immense talent, remain here without support.

All we need is funding to demonstrate that this industry can indeed be a significant contributor to the country’s economy.

LT: How do you envision the future of women in media over the next five to ten years? What changes would you like to see?

Mohale: I believe deeply in the strength and potential of women. We are destined to succeed because women are natural leaders; we manage families and communities with resilience and grace.

This isn’t about disrespecting men. It’s about recognizing the power and capabilities that women possess.

It’s crucial that we stop disliking each other and instead collaborate and support one another. By working together, we can achieve so much.

From food production to entertainment and beyond, we have the potential to be self-sufficient and not reliant on South Africa or elsewhere.

Our leaders need to embrace the contributions of women and actively involve us in decision-making processes. If they do, I truly believe that in the next 5 to 10 years, the economy of our country could transform dramatically. Women are strong, and together, we can make a lasting impact!