Mofolo wins Absa Run Your City 10km race 

Leemisa Thuseho

LOCAL marathoner, Kamohelo Mofolo, delivered a sterling performance on Sunday, winning the Absa Run Your City Tswane 10km in Gauteng, South Africa.

The 24-year-old old promising runner stopped the clock in 28:40 time to win the race on debut, pocketing M30 000 for his efforts.

Mofolo did not only earn himself the title but also shattered the race’s course record of 29:12 which was set by South African, Kabelo Mulaudzi, when he won the same contest on 27 August 2023.

Mofolo beat Gideon Kipgnetich of Kenya who settled for second position with 28:42 while defending champion, Mulaudzi, finished third in 28:52.

That was Mofolo’s first major victory on South African soil. He said the triumph was the result of hard work.

Mofolo told the Lesotho Times immediately after the victory on Sunday, that he had enjoyed the race although the competition was tough.

However, he said, the challenging hilly training routes in Lesotho had prepared him for victory.

“I am happy for the victory although it was not an easy race. The competition was high, but I enjoyed it,” Mofolo said.

“The course worked in my favour because I train on hilly routes in Lesotho. So, my body is used to going up and down hills while training, which is why I could run well. I didn’t struggle at all.”

Mofolo runs for Maxed Elite Running Club, coached by James McKirdy of the United States of America.

Meanwhile the females’ category of the Absa Run Your City Tswane 10km, was won by South African 10km sensation, Glenrose Xaba, who blazed through the course in a remarkable time of 31:51.

Lesotho’s Mokulubete Makatisi finished second, clocking in at 32:58 while her countrywoman, ‘Neheng Khathala, earned the last podium position (third) in a time of 33:35.