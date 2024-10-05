MISA calls for enactment of access to information law 

Mathatisi Sebusi

THE Media Institute of Southern Africa – Lesotho Chapter (MISA-Lesotho) has called on the government and Parliament to expedite the enactment of the Access to Information Bill 2021, which was initiated by the now-dissolved National Reforms Authority (NRA).

MISA-Lesotho has also recommended that the Computer Crime and Cybersecurity Bill 2024 not be passed in its current form. It urges revisions to align the bill with the submissions made by MISA-Lesotho and the Transformation Resource Centre (TRC) before a parliamentary portfolio committee in September 2024.

Mr Ntsukunyane spoke as the United Nations commemorated the International Day for Universal Access to Information (IDUAI) in Accra, Ghana.

IDUAI is observed every 28 September.

In an interview with the Lesotho Times, MISA-Lesotho National Director, Lekhetho Ntsukunyane, expressed concern that Basotho, particularly the media, continue to face significant restrictions in accessing information.

He said Lesotho still lacked an access to information law, and if passed in its current form, the Computer Crime and Cybersecurity Bill will exacerbate existing challenges caused by outdated laws that not only limit access to information but also suppress freedom of expression.

Mr Ntsukunyane an access to information bill was first drafted in 2000 but had never been passed by Parliament. He said under the ongoing national reforms, the NRA had reintroduced a new access to information bill in 2021, with the hope that Parliament will approve and pass it into law soon.

However, instead of prioritising access to information as a public right and a key pillar of democracy, the government introduced the Computer Crime and Cybersecurity Bill of 2021, which further restricts access to information.

“The Computer Crime and Cybersecurity Bill contains at least seven provisions that deliberately restrict access to information,” said Mr Ntsukunyane.

He explained that MISA-Lesotho had made numerous submissions to previous and current Ministers of Communications, Science and Technology, urging the review of restrictive provisions in the bill to no avail.

In September 2021 the National Assembly rejected the Computer Bill to pave way for more consultations.

The committee emphasised the importance of involving media houses, telecommunications agencies, and security bodies in drafting the bill.

Then communications minister Tšoinyane Samuel Rapapa withdrew the bill for revisions. Unfortunately, when the bill resurfaced in Parliament this year after it was retabled by current minister Nthathi Moorosi, it remained almost unchanged from its 2021 form, said Mr Ntsukunyane.

If enacted in its current form, Mr Ntsukunyane warned, the Bill will worsen the challenges posed by Lesotho’s outdated and oppressive laws that restrict access to information.