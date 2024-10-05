SUBSCRIBE
Makoanyane XI bow out of COSAFA 

by Lesotho Times
Lesotho's Paseka Maile (in green and white) challenged by Malawi's Kondwani Tebulo on Tuesday in Mozambique

Moroke Sekoboto 

LESOTHO national Under-20 team, Makoanyane XI, have bowed out of the ongoing Council of Southern African Football Association (COSAFA) Under-20 Championship. 

This is despite their 3-2 triumph over Malawi on Tuesday. The win could not redeem them, having dismally lost their previous group stage matches.  

They found themselves at the bottom of Group C with three points, thus failing to advance to the semi-finals. 

In their opening match in Group C, Lesotho lost 1-nil to Comoros on 27 September, followed by their heaviest 9-nil defeat to South Africa on 29 September. 

As it stands, they are tied on points with Comoros, which finished third. Regardless of the tie, Comoros topped Lesotho due to the head-to-head rule. 

Meanwhile, Tuesday’s match saw Lesotho take the lead against Malawi as early as the fourth minute, when Paseka Maile was brought down in the box, and he stepped up to score from the penalty-spot. 

Late in the first half, Chewane Ntakha, scored a second goal from a rebound, after Tholang Makuru’s well-placed header hit the upright. 

Maile scored his second goal when he outran his opponent to make it 3-0 in the 57th minute of the game. 

Soon after the break, Malawi’s Hermas Masinja, pulled one back for his side. Mwisho Mhango scored a second goal for Malawi from a penalty with five minutes remaining, after Lesotho’s Lehlohonolo Leemisa handled the ball in the box. 

For his brilliant display, Maile walked away with the man of the match accolade. 

South Africa topped Group C with nine points and advanced to the semifinal where they are set to face Angola today. 

The other semi-final will have Zimbabwe take on Zambia. 

In a post-match interview on Tuesday, Makoanyane XI coach, Halemakale Mahlaha, gave credit to his players. 

He said they were able to regroup and come up with a win following the heavy 9-0 defeat to South Africa on Sunday. 

Mahlaha said he was happy with the players, for their strength of character and the fighting spirit they had demonstrated. 

“I think my players did well, they were on the back of a heavy defeat by South Africa. But they were able to bounce back, showed their character and won the game, and I am happy for them,” Mahlaha said. 

The games, which started on Thursday last week in Maputo, Mozambique, conclude on Saturday. 

 

