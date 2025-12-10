M1.4 million legacy debt haunts LSRC

Leemisa Thuseho

THE Lesotho Sports and Recreation Commission (LSRC) is under pressure to settle about M1.4 million in legacy debt inherited from the previous administration.

The current administration, led by president Baba Malephane, revealed that upon assuming office in June this year, it found the Commission saddled with unpaid obligations dating as far back as 2022.

LSRC’s new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Realeboha Segoete, revealed the details this week during a meeting with sports journalists at the Commission’s premises in Maseru.

The meeting aimed to explore ways to strengthen collaboration between the sports media and the Commission in order to promote sports and recreation development in Lesotho.

The Commission also used the platform to provide updates on its progress, partnerships, achievements, as well as areas requiring urgent attention and its future programme plans.

Segoete said that after five months and some weeks in office, they had to develop a strategy to deal with the inherited debt.

“Our creditors’ list was at M1.4 million, and we had to come up with a strategy to deal with that,” Segoete said.

“First, we had to approach those suppliers and reach an agreement that we pay them in instalments — and we have already started.”

To service the debt, the Commission cut back on non-priority spending, including unnecessary trips and other avoidable costs.

Another concern relates to outstanding and unaccounted-for funds flagged in the LSRC’s financial statement for the year ending 31 March 2025. These include suspected abuse of petrol cards by executive members, as well as unaccounted-for fuel and accommodation expenses.

During the meeting, Malephane presented a revised draft of the LSRC Financial Management and Control Policy.

Segoete said the Commission was committed to strengthening financial management and was encouraged by the reforms already underway.

“As much as we have a high debt owed to suppliers, I am happy that we are working towards solving the problems … we have an agreement with our creditors on a payment strategy,” he said.

He added that their achievements since taking office include resolving major audit issues and addressing human-resource irregularities.

“When it comes to governance and HR reforms — including proper remuneration adjustment — we have strengthened internal controls and ensured a clear separation of commissioners’ oversight from operational management.”

He further noted that they had conducted educational sessions and inductions for various stakeholders in sports leadership.

“We also have a completion that has recently been approved of the organisational realignment plan.

“We have had financial oversight on the proper use of funding,” he said.

Mr Segoete also revealed that the Commission had secured agreements with major companies such as Econet Telecom for partnerships and sponsorships. He added that they were close to sealing further deals with Maseru Club, Lehakoe Club and Vitality Health Lesotho.